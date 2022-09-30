Why You Should Always Upgrade Production Systems

Automated production of aluminium cans – Image Courtesy of Pexels

You should always upgrade production systems every now and then to meet modern expectations both from a consumer and market perspective. Here are some reasons why.

Keep Up with Client and Consumer Demand

You have systems for making things for your clients and customers. From the phones and other communication tools your sales team uses to the production machines on the factory floor, it always pays to have the best equipment. For instance, let’s say you run a business that sells sweets to the growing American candy market in the UK. Then you’ll need the best gummy manufacturing equipment money can buy so you can keep up with demand and meet sales goals. Modern production relies on automated systems, which are evolving all the time.

Improved and Enhanced Security

Hackers and cybercriminals can get into your organisation through holes in old and out-of-date software, known as backdoors. Updating your software closes those holes. It’s especially important to have good security because software update notes often show the public the exploitable entry points that have been fixed. If these holes are known to the public, bad actors looking for a way to get into your business and its sensitive data will find it easier to do so. Hardware like printers should also be protected using manufacturer firmware updates.

Upgrade Production Systems for Compatibility

When new software and updates come out, older systems may not always be able to work with them. You might have problems like, but not limited to, the following:

Your custom software no longer works on operating systems that are more up-to-date.

Old network software does not work with new desktop operating systems.

PLCs and newer types of automated systems need more up-to-date operating systems.

You should talk to a professional in IT to reduce compatibility issues. If you have any questions about how well your systems work together, talk to the IT department for a plan to upgrade.

More Efficient Ways to Do Business

Software updates don’t just fix security problems; they also often add new and better features, and speed boosts to make the user’s experience better. Developers are always looking for ways to improve software and make it work better for users. For example, people in sales and marketing use software to work from home and communicate with existing and potential clients in a variety of ways. For example, most modern clients expect more than one way to communicate with you, such as email, remote calling and automated live chat software.

Reduced Long-Term Costs

It sounds like upgrading systems is expensive. But the truth is that older systems have more problems, which means they cost more to fix. The cost of problems caused by systems and software that aren’t stable can quickly rise to more than what it would cost to upgrade to a new one. Don’t risk your business by not updating your software, or you may come to regret it. Additionally, you will prevent your business production from falling behind in terms of output if you install more modern machines for use with networks, app integration and collaboration.

Summary

There are numerous reasons why you should upgrade production systems often. These include meeting production expectations, staying compatible with software, and to stay cost-effective.