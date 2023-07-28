Why you Shouldn’t Share Your Real Phone Number Online

Every day we post a huge amount of personal information on the Internet, but we do not pay much attention to this fact. Your name, photo or occupation hardly plays an important role, but you should not reveal your phone number to the public. Now we will analyze the main reasons for this! Also, we will share a way that will help you get an online phone number for verification on any website or app. This will greatly increase the security of your personal data and also help you stay anonymous online.

Why shouldn’t I use my phone number for registration?

One of the most serious dangers is the fact that you can become a target of internet scammers. Every day thousands of people suffer from their activities, and the amount of money lost is millions of dollars every year.

For example, scammers can use your phone number to do the following:

Phone scams – calls are made from unfamiliar numbers to obtain the necessary information or to provoke a certain action that may have negative consequences for you.

Hacking bank accounts – given that today a huge number of banks and other services use cell phones to confirm actions, even knowing your number significantly helps attackers.

Hacking into social media accounts – to regain access to an account requires confirmation by phone number or text message. If criminals know your phone number, the probability of a successful hack increases.

In addition, you should not forget that a phone number is a great way to annoying advertising and phone spam. It is because of this reason that you are more likely to receive unwanted SMS messages, calls and a bunch of contextual ads!

Where we most often “show” our phone number?

At first glance, it may seem that we do not leave our personal phone number anywhere, but intruders somehow recognize it. As practice shows, most often the following factors become the reasons for such a “leak”:

Account registration – the user leaves a number somewhere in social networks or websites, it can be in the registration process or in the “about you” section.

Online boards or advertisements – when posting ads on Amazon, eBay and other sites, it is necessary to confirm your phone number before you can access purchases or sales.

Hacking individual sites or projects – it’s not uncommon for phone numbers to “leak” after various sites and apps have been hacked.

For example, one of the biggest leaks in the last year is the hacking of the WhatsApp messenger database. The database contained mobile numbers of almost 500 million people from all over the world who use this messenger. According to statistics, it is the most popular messenger in the world – back in January 2023, the number of its users passed 2 billion.

In general, today we have to be extremely careful about what information we post on the Internet. The consequences can be quite devastating! Now let’s find out how to protect your personal data on the Intranet.

How to get an online phone number for verification?

SMS-man is an online platform that gives you the opportunity to get a virtual phone number for receiving SMS. Phone numbers and hundreds of different countries are available on the site, which you can get in just a couple of minutes.

General steps to get a virtual number on SMS-man: