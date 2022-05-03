Why your business should offer employee benefits

The majority of businesses nowadays offer employee benefits, and potential employees have come to expect them. A strong employee benefits program can help you to attract the best workers, as well as retain happier workers who are more productive. Happy employees are the backbone of a successful business.

Give your hiring campaigns an edge

Most companies are offering some type of employee benefits, so if you’re looking to be competitive about your hiring, make sure to offer a benefits scheme that is going to attract the best workers. For many people, a good benefits scheme is make-or-break when choosing a new job, as it serves as a kind of extra pay.

It also shows that your company is strong enough to be able to afford to provide your employees with benefits, that you care about your employees’ wellbeing, and therefore that you are likely to be a great employer. Ideally, once you’ve hired your employees, you want to keep them employed for as long as possible.

Hiring and training processes are expensive, stressful, and can be a real drain on your resources as a business. In addition, long-term employees are great for company loyalty and make your company look reliable in the eyes of clients. Offering good employee benefits will make employees want to stay, and will be more likely to dissuade them from pursuing other job offers that may come their way, reducing your costs of hiring.

Encourage productivity

If keeping your employees healthy is a priority for you, and it should be, offer health benefits such as private health insurance and paid sick leave to keep your staff healthy and able to work to their best. The last thing you want is for a sick employee to feel they have to keep coming to work, then get the whole office ill. Give your employees the time to take a day or two off when needed to rest and recover, and everyone will benefit.

Employee benefits, particularly personalised either to your company or to the employees themselves can help to make employees feel valued. This has the power to greatly improve employee satisfaction and loyalty as well as encourage them to do their best work and bring a positive attitude into the workplace.

As a result, employees will share positive feedback on your business, which will make hiring even easier in the future as you will be attracting higher-quality employees. Plus, high morale will encourage all staff to stay with your business longer and work harder while they’re there.

Now that your employees are highly talented, motivated, healthy, and experienced, your employee productivity will increase drastically. Taking away the stress of medical bills, childcare, or unpaid sick leave will give employees the space to focus on their job, without other worries distracting them.

What benefits should you offer?

So now you know why you’re offering benefits, but the remaining question is what to offer. Picking the right employee benefits is essential if you want your package to be successful. Consider holding an employee benefits survey and asking your employees directly what they would like to see in your benefits package. We’ve collected some of the most popular workplace benefits for you to include in your package: