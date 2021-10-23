Wibmo’s Trident Fraud Risk Management(FRM) product has been recognized as Security Innovation of the Year at the 9th Payments Industry Awards

Wibmo, leading full-stack PayTech company that offers modern Payment security, digital payments solution including Prepaid Card, Payment Gateway and merchant acquiring services has received “ The Security Innovation of the Year Award “at the Payments & Cards Industry Awards. The Payments & Cards Industry Awards were during the 9th Payments Reloaded 2021 Conference.

Wibmo carried off the accolade on the back of its proprietary technology Trident FRM cutting-edge fraud detection and management system trusted by leading financial and non-financial institutions across the globe. The superior offering provides a risk score for every transaction in real-time, helping banks identify and prevent fraud.

Harish Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Kamikaze B2B Media said, “We had multiple nominations in the category ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ and the jury had to re-evaluate all the nominations as everyone was a winner. In this hard-fought category Wibmo’s Trident FRM stood out in the end. Their premium solution rightfully emerged as a winner. Well done Wibmo !”

Speaking on the win, Suresh Rajagopalan, CEO, Wibmo, said, “Since our inception, we have been committed to providing best-in-class modern payment security and digital payments solutions including Prepaid Card, Payment Gateway and merchant acquiring services for our customers. We are delighted that our innovation has been recognized by the Jury of the Payments Industry Awards. The win gives us the impetus to continue raising the bar and introducing products that facilitate smooth, frictionless, and secure transactions for our customers.”

Trident FRM’s risk engine captures real-time data to analyze and identify high-risk transactions. It also blocks and reverses such transactions to glean further insights. The comprehensive risk management system empowers businesses to operate safely in an environment where attackers are more sophisticated than ever before.