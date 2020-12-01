Wild Stone launches its first unisex perfume ‘Sense’ to celebrate the sense of smell

New Delhi: Wild Stone, one of the leading fragrance brands of India from the house of McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, has launched its unique fragrance ‘Sense’, meant to celebrate the sense of smell as a great unifier experience as felt by both visually challenged as well as sighted individuals. It is not unusual that in the absence of visual information, the brain rewires itself to enhance other senses like the sense of smell. Hence, working on the concept, McNROE came up with a one-of-a-kind unisex perfume as an ode to the visually challenged people.

Perfumes are a language on their own; they speak of different memories, a symphony of experience which are felt and experienced in different ways by every individual making it unique but universal in its nature. Wild Stone Sense is a fragrance offering made to celebrate the universal language of smell. Through this association, Wild Stone will help towards the welfare and upliftment of the visually challenged community as proceeds from the sales would go towards donation.

Talking about the launch of Sense and the initiative, Mr. Ankit Daga, Head – Business Development, McNROE Consumers Product Pvt Limited, said: “We are living in an unprecedented time today which the world has never witnessed. In times like these, people are looking for positivity and hope, and we thought it made sense to launch ‘Wild Stone Sense’ as a product that cuts across all barriers of sight and unifies every individual in our sense of smell. We are grateful to Givaudan for their help and expertise in creating this wonderful fragrance for a wonderful cause. Itu Chaudhuri Design (ICD) has done a fabulous job by strategizing and creating a pack that speaks for the Sense campaign. What makes this initiative special is that Sense has been co-created with some gifted visually challenged individuals from NGO Saksham as a fragrance that is a testimony to positivity and hope in today’s time”.

Wild Stone Sense is largely driven by perception and its bright packaging of the rainbow-inspired colours indicates the joyous nature of life. The thought behind Sense is to present a unique offering that represents an idea of a positive and happy world as perceived by every individual, whether by seeing or by smelling and feeling it. McNROE joined hands with Givaudan (the world’s largest company in the flavour and fragrance industries) to create ‘Sense’ – a fragrance that celebrates the power of perfume to evoke strong and emotional reactions, memories and associations.

“Wild Stone, through the unique fragrance, not only aims at imparting a sense of optimism and happiness to the wearer but also a sense of responsibility and pride to the buyer for having contributed to the noble cause of the welfare of the visually challenged. The packaging is unique in itself with the branding written in Braille for use and appreciation by the visually challenged consumers. It is, in fact, the first-of-its-kind Braille typography on a perfume bottle in India,” added Mr. Ankit Daga.