Wildcat Discovery Technologies Welcomes Dr. Peter Lamp as New Board Member

San Diego, CA : Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, is proud to announce that Dr. Peter Lamp, General Manager of the Battery Cell Technology Group at BMW AG, has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Peter Lamp received his MSc in physics from the Technical University of Munich in 1989. In 1993, he obtained his PhD in general physics. His PhD thesis “Investigation of photoelectric injection of electrons in liquid argon” was prepared at the Max Planck Institute for Physics, Munich. Between 1994 and 2000 he was group leader at the Department of Energy Conversion and Storage of the Bayerischen Zentrum für angewandte Energieforschung (ZAE) in Garching. After a short period as project leader for fuel cell systems at Webasto Thermo Systems International GmbH, he joined BMW AG in 2001 as a development engineer for fuel cell systems. Since 2004, Dr. Lamp has been the leader of the “Technology and Concepts Electric Energy Storage” group and, since 2012, of the “Battery Cell Technology” department at BMW.

The appointment of BMW’s Dr. Lamp to the Board of Wildcat comes as result of the long-term relationship between the two companies that initiated in 2014.

Mark Gresser, Wildcat’s CEO, stated, “Wildcat is honored and excited to welcome Peter Lamp to Wildcat’s Board. Dr. Lamp’s incredible auto OEM experience and perspective will strengthen Wildcat’s commitment and strategy to develop breakthrough materials that enable batteries to achieve the industry’s challenging performance targets.”