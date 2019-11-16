WILDCRAFT LAUNCHES TROLLEYS “The Travel Case - Voyager Collection

After successfully creating and gaining customer trust with globally benchmarked trek-to-travel solutions for India’s growing outdoor community over a decade now, Wildcraft, India’s leading outdoor and adventure brand, ventures into the trolleys market with an innovative range of Wildcraft organization-rich travel-cases, engineered for the destinations for the new-age traveller.

Utility rich, using cutting-edge textiles & aesthetically designed, the Wildcraft Travel-Cases are made from superior e’-toffe materials with pro-bond nano-technology that enhance the durability and the longevity of the product. With water-resistant fabrics, telescopic handles that are easy on the wrist, 360-degree motion-pro wheelers which allow for smoother transportation, advanced security systems including TSA locks and much more, these long haul travel cases have been tested extensively for drops, jolts, wheel and handle performance, to stand up to the rigours of today’s traveller.

Speaking on the latest collection, Gaurav Dublish, Co-founder, Wildcraft India, shared, “After rigorous user research on uprights & duffel trolleys, we at Wildcraft are excited to announce our formal entry into luggage industry with the launch of a range of innovative product lines under the “Travel Case | Voyager Collection”. At Wildcraft, we have always kept the consumer at the centre & it has been our constant endeavour in equipping him or her for a trek or travel. Keeping in mind the mindset of a backpacker in all of us, who is always seeking to move out of their comfort zone & embrace the uncertain – all products in this category are uniquely designed to offer great flexibility to organize and expandability to carry their belongings, memories & experiences from around the world. We hope our discerning consumers resonate with our newest endeavour & join us to revolutionize the way people travel.”

Valued at US$ 37.1 billion in 2017, the global travel bag market, according to Global Travel Bag Market Industry and Forecast (2018-2026), is expected to reach US$ 65.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The Premium Luggage Report conjointly revealed the current growth in the segment will prompt players to make the most of the accessible opportunities. Spotting the opportunity, Wildcraft has launched its stylish & organization-friendly range of Travel Cases with the strongest, sleekest materials developed for the market and designed to look just as unique as the contents in it.

Wildcraft’s Travel case line’s first ever Voyager collection is available in distinct ranges comprising

Uprights– featuring a HYBRID line (CAPELLA) which gives the organization comfort of a soft case and the peace of mind of a hard shell, and the full SOFT line (comprising of POLLUX, POLARIS, VEGA, SIRIUS, and RIGEL) all available in cabin, medium and large sizes. Attractively priced between Rs. 3,199 – Rs 6,999, the upright travelcases are available in multiple colours and design types.