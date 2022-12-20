Will EURUSD get back to parity in 2023?

Parity is when one unit of the first currency is worth 1 unit of another currency. EURUSD parity happened when $1 became worth 1 Euro. This event has not been seen in forex markets for almost 20 years. Ukraine’s war and energy crisis caused by Russia’s aggression made an astronomical impact on Europe’s currency and investors tended to buy USD which became a safe haven at this point.

As the US Fed fights inflation and the USD strengthens against other currencies, Euro is struggling to maintain its value, add Brexit to all of this and it will be harder for Euro to stand strong against the USD in 2023. In this article, I will provide some EURUSD currency pair outlooks for 2023. How can traders use this information to predict the markets? They can use weaker Euro as a bearish trend continuation pattern and adding some technical indicators and chart patterns will provide a strong tool for trading confirmation. For more details about chart patterns see continuation patterns in trading explained by LearnFX team.

2022 EUR USD parity outlook

Source: MetaTrader 5 screenshot.

It was Dec. 2022 when 1 Euro was worth 1 USD last time According to the New York Times and it happened on 14 July this year. To analyze the situation further let’s discuss the current geopolitical situation. Jerome Powell is determined to battle inflation which means interest rate hikes are very likely. Ukraine’s war is not ending and rising energy prices in Europe further drive the recession worldwide. The US Fed could lower the USD inflation below 7% levels. So, to analyze the fundamentals it seems that the overall situation isn’t going to change much, maybe a slight worsening of the European energy crisis as winter starts to enter the scene. Rising energy prices have an enormous effect on every sector and all goods are going to become more expensive driving inflation to even higher levels. This all while the Fed is going to maintain high-interest rates means the Euro is more than likely to get even weaker against the dollar. The US economy is very powerful with the USD being the world reserve currency. Any change in its rates affects the whole world. Europe is a strong economy but it will still get hit like in current years. When the US is changing USD rates and strengthening the USD other currencies are suffering. As USD is the main reserve currency it makes others weaker and governments have to print money to maintain their expenses. This increases weaker economic currency inflations further and we have seen what happened in Sri Lanka this year. An incompetent government combined with hyperinflation is never a good combo. This is how USD could affect things in extremes. But it’s not entirely the US fault, of course, Sri Lanka was governed by one family who was controlling every sector. This caused the country’s downfall. Being governed by family clans and oligarchies is what plagues most fragile countries today. It causes many unprofessionals to take high competency positions which bear very high responsibility and make stupid decisions that sometimes destroy whole countries’ wealth. Since Europe mostly consists of powerful economies like Germany, France, Italy, etc. with powerful corporations and well-established democracies these countries hold their own against anyone else. Their currency thereby is strong and supported by all these big economies. Thus, it can be said that we can see other parity levels hit in 2023. Winter is coming and it brings even higher energy prices for Europe. If the war ends soon and I hope it will, it still won’t affect current Russia’s sanctions much and won’t cause energy prices to go down. With all this said, we shall not see any major energy price cuts anytime soon.

Will 2022 trends continue in the next year?

Some sources indicate that the USD will stay strong in 2023 thereby confirming our above investigation, we shall see if these predictions come true. But even if the USD becomes weaker in early 2023 it shouldn’t be much different from the current EURUSD pair trend. It is possible that we will see EUR in parity with the USD again, though.

So to summarize our little research 2022 was a spectacular year for EUR/USD currency pairs. We’ve not seen 1:1 EURUSD for almost 20 years. Early 2023 shall be hard for the European economy as winter hits the energy sector heavily. After winter, the situation is likely to get much better and the energy crisis will fade slowly. This will be a good chance for EUR to possibly go for the previous above $1 levels.