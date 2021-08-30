William Fischer Promoted to TechFlow Vice President, Platform Services

Fischer will tap into his deep experience and success in program management and established customer relationships to build and lead team.

San Diego, CA, August 30, 2021: TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced that William Fischer has been promoted to TechFlow Vice President, Platform Services.

Mr. Fischer is a proven business leader with a track record of successes and demonstrated excellence in program management, cross-functional team leadership, building customer relationships, business development, and contract management for federal, commercial and international customers in high technology and service industries. His experience spans over 30 years, with the last two decades focused on aviation, port, and border security.

Prior to joining TechFlow, Mr. Fischer spent 14 years with Smiths Detection (Smiths), a provider of threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports, and borders, urban security, and military markets. As Smiths’ Vice President, Program Management, he led the integration and formation of Smiths’ Americas program management organization. Programs executed under his leadership included the aviation security, ports, and border security, DOD CBRNE, and commercial market sectors.

In the position of Vice President, Platform Services, Mr. Fischer will lead the Platform Services Business Unit in providing customers with breakthrough innovations to transform field service and integrated logistics operations while maximizing performance, reducing costs, and ensuring mission success. He will guide his team leveraging his relationship-building skills to elevate efforts in fueling business development, delivering winning solutions with industry partners, and retaining best-in-class employees.

“I am here to support and reinforce the TechFlow customer mission focused culture and commitment and further establish TechFlow as a preferred mission partner,” said Fischer. “We have tremendous opportunities to build upon our success with managing a critical mission for TSA which truly excites and energizes our team. In addition, we are collaborating across TechFlow to bring forward our solutions and successes into new markets and integrated solutions to drive collective growth across the organization. There are so many ways we can serve, be successful, grow, and celebrate – it is an honor to lead this incredible team with my fellow employee-owners.”

“Bill has the proven ability to instill customer confidence, satisfaction, and a sense of mission partnership,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “He makes sure his team delivers on shared goals and objectives and then leverages positive past performance history and relationships to strengthen the company’s competitive position for future procurements. This commitment to executional excellence and building strong partnerships are directly in sync with the TechFlow mission.”

About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington, DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more, visit: www.TechFlow.com.