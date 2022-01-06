WilliamsMarston Acquires Leading Valuation Firm, Bay Valuation Advisors

CLEVELAND & DALLAS–Align Capital Partners’ (“ACP”) market leading accounting, tax and valuation advisory firm, WilliamsMarston LLC (“WilliamsMarston” or the “Firm”) announced it has acquired Bay Valuation Advisors, LLC (“BVA”), a nationally recognized leading provider of valuation advisory services throughout the United States. This is the third acquisition WilliamsMarston has completed in the past 13 months which brings the Firm’s headcount to more than 135 professionals and further establishes WilliamsMarston as a national leader in accounting, tax and valuation advisory services to private equity-backed and public growth companies.

Founded in Oakland, California in 2007, BVA supports its more than 200 clients’ financial and tax reporting, dispute resolution and other corporate financial needs. BVA has 24 seasoned professionals with offices in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Colorado and provides more than 500 valuation opinions annually serving many leading technology, life sciences and healthcare companies. The entire team from BVA will be joining WilliamsMarston, including the BVA Partners who will become Partners in WilliamsMarston, effective immediately.

“BVA adds an invaluable new service line to our core accounting and tax advisory capabilities and accelerates WilliamsMarston’s evolution into a full-service advisor to our clients,” said Jonathan Marston, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at WilliamsMarston. “Both firms have built an impressive client roster comprised of market-leading growth companies in the industries in which we serve.”

“I’m honored by the trust our clients have placed in us over the past two decades and I’m absolutely confident this combination will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients on their most complex matters,” said Aeneas Long, Founder and Partner of BVA. “We share a vision with the leadership of WilliamsMarston to build a national firm of the highest caliber professionals providing the highest quality services on the most complex engagements for the fastest growing and most dynamic companies in the world.”

“BVA is a nationally recognized and highly respected leader in the valuation industry. After many years of collaborating with the partners at BVA on mutual clients, we are excited to finally go-to-market as one firm,” said Landen Williams, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at WilliamsMarston. “We are completely aligned in our vision and our values and we are 100% committed to building one of the industry’s most admired brands while further developing our people-first culture.”

ACP Managing Partner Chris Jones, Operating Partner Dave Perotti, Principal Matt Beesley and Associate Aaron Lewis worked on the transaction. WilliamsMarston is continuing to seek add-on acquisition targets who offer similar or complementary services in new markets.