WIN X PGMT – Fashion, Beauty and Sustainability

WIN is taking forward the conversation on Fashion, Beauty & Sustainability, on October 20th, 2021, at 4:00 PM. In collaboration with Prem Jain Memorial Trust, New Delhi, WIN presents to you an exceptional panel discussion with some India’s female changemakers and trailblazers such as Lakshmi Rana – Indian Supermodel, Founder: Wilderbee Talent Camp; Payal Jain -Renowned sustainable Fashion designer; Sargam Dhawan Bhayana – entrepreneur, founder of Tressmart India and Director of Paul Penders Botanicals; Aparna Bahl Bedi – reputed Fashion Show director and Stuti Jalan – founder of Women Inspiring Network.

The discussion is essentially an effort to understand the essence and future of Sustainable Fashion, that aims to give some fresh new outlooks and stances with respect to how today’s leading changemakers view the idea of beauty and fashion in terms of sustainability. The session will also shed light on matters, such as sensitizing people about sustainable fashion, need for sustainability to become a way of life, valuable insights for individuals looking to embark on careers in terms of sustainable fashion, etc. Each panelist will bring forth a unique perspective to the table.

Lakshmi Rana is an Indian Supermodel, Founder: Wilderbee Talent Camp, which is an inclusive platform in Model training and preparing pageant aspirants.

Payal Jain is a renowned sustainable Fashion designer and has a fashion label by her own name, which is amongst India’s most respected couturiers. The brand was established in early 90s & houses Couture, Pret-a-porter, Home and Corporate design.

Sargam Dhawan Bhayana is a successful entrepreneur, founder of Tressmart India and Director of Paul Penders Botanicals. At a young age of 26 years, she has already bagged a lot of laurels and awards throughout her entrepreneurial journey so far.

Aparna Bahl Bedi is a reputed Fashion Show director. She has essentially, been the creative backbone of various successful fashion events.

Payal Jain believes that “Sustainability is a commitment that each of us must make to preserve our mother earth, as concerned and aware human beings, in the hope of leaving a safe, secure and beautiful planet for our children.”

Stuti Jalan, founder of Women Inspiring Network, states that “Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century, and it must begin with addressing sustainability as one of the strategic priorities of the current times and turning it into a way of life. Moreover, sustainability in fashion is a way of life. Giving back to the environment wherein we are nurtured and cared for, reusing and not wasting anything is absolutely vital.”

About WIN Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of more than 5000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first-of-its-kind digital network which shines light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire the young professionals.

From wellness to fashion, movies to journalism, entrepreneurs to activists, WIN has been able to weave these different narratives into an integrated fabric which illustrates the often-untold stories of female trailblazers and change-makers from all and every background. Being a digital platform allows WIN to democratize access to the knowledge of struggle, perseverance, and success through webinars, Instagram Live sessions, and online series. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognize and shine light on stories that are relevant in contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.

