WIN X Prem Jain Memorial Trust

WIN is taking forward the concept of sustainability and design on January 28th, at 4:30 PM. In collaboration with Prem Jain’s memorial trust, WIN presents to you an exceptional panel discussion with India’s leading women such as Payal Jain- fashion designer, Green Crusader and founder Trustee PMT, Anju Modi- Eminent Fashion Designer, Angelique Dhama- President marketing-Obeetee and Sumiran Kashyap- divination scholar/ Prose scholar and Stuti Jalan-founder of Women Inspiring Network. The discussion aims to give a new perspective on the challenges the fashion industry faces from a sustainability perspective. Each panellist brings forth a unique perspective to the table.

Anju Modi, recipient of the Filmfare Award in 2016 and the costume designer for Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela, believes in terms of sustainability it’s important to “Rejuvenate our ancestral relationship with nature and create fine textile with minimal carbon footprint”

Payal Jain, a fashion designer, is known for creating classic contemporary clothing with modern interpretations says “ In a country like India, with a rich legacy and vast heritage of weaving traditions, embroidery and printing techniques, kept alive for thousands of years, Sustainability is simply about reviving these crafts and traditions, and promoting them through Design with a conscious intention and commitment.

Angelique Dhama, President of Marketing at Obeetee, with over 20 years of experience in luxury retail, says that “it feels great to be associated with a platform such as WIN again, as it’s essential to look at the world of the textile as a means of lifting women. Our Women’s Weavers initiative trains rural Indian women in the art of weaving and provides them with the opportunity to create a sustainable, independent source of income. While sustainability may have varying meanings, sustainable practices are the way forward. Today, it’s important to attempt to include ideas of sustainability in the arena of textile and design. Our carpets last generations and our practices ensure that our environment does too”.

Stuti Jalan, founder- Women Inspiring Network quips “I think sustainability is the future, it’s time to inspire and gain a new perspective to adopt sustainable fashion as a lifestyle. We are really looking forward to taking this conversation to the next level with the best in business in our next collaboration with Prem Jain Memorial Trust”

Sumiran Kashyap, a freelance lifestyle brand writer, believes, “The contributions women make to the artisanal economy, especially at the grassroots level, are crucial. Many are still unrecognised and underestimated. They set exceptional standards of craftsmanship with unique personal signatures, which only enrich further the craft heritage traditions they identify with intuitively, or practice because it has always been more a way of life. It’s time to integrate their influence with sustainability efforts and give them their due place in the larger context of the industry.”

This insightful series will be broadcasted across social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.