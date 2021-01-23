Window Magic turns 12 successful years in the Indian Market

New Delhi: Window Magic, one of the leading UPVC brands of doors and windows in India, has completed twelve successful years in the Indian market. The brand is considered one of the leading German technology of UPVC market.

On completing 12 years, window magic has introduced their most versatile aluminium window and door system. Aluminium doors and windows are available in several varieties of shades, patterns, and styles.

Window Magic has succeeded in building up a range of state-of-the-art technologies to manufacture windows and doors, profile lamination in various colors, insect screen, and glass solutions. With the provision of exceptional services and expertise, they have received overwhelming customer responses over these years.

Commenting on the same Manish Bansal, Director, and CEO, Window Magic said, we are happy and proud that we have completed 12 successful years in the industry, we had an enthralling journey in the market. We have always valued trust by delivering the best products to our customers. We try planning and executing all business activities according to the necessities of the consumer. We observe the highest levels of diligent integrity in our dealings and operations. Our customers are our brand ambassador in a true spirit, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for contributing to our success”

UPVC is bringing change in the construction industry, because UPVC products make life safer, bring comfort and joy, and help conserve natural resources and combat climate change.