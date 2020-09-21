Wings Lifestyle Launches Wings Techno, Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds at Rs.3999/

India, 21st September 2020 – Wings lifestyle, a leading name in the Audio Segment today unveiled Wings Techno, a truly wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds at 3999/-. It will be available exclusively on Amazon from 18th September onwards. The Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds, Wings Techno has a dual mic with passive noise cancellation and clear calling. One mic is for transmitting voice and the other for cancelling background noise. This is your perfect work-from-home partner to ace that zoom call.

It has graphene drivers with a powerful base. It comes with a clear and punchy bass with strong mids and highs making it ideal for listening to all genres of music including EDM, Bollywood, and Rock. The earbuds come in 24 hours charging case with 6 hours playtime charge and an additional 18 hours.

The touch-driven premium earbuds incorporate the latest technology and come in a cosy yet elegant design with a sleek finish. Each earbud has sensors, allowing users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google Assistant over a touch. All these actions can be done with all ease without ever having to hold your smartphone.

Wings lifestyle’s newest earbud boosts auto-pairing upon opening the box. One just needs to flip open the case and the earbuds will automatically power on and connect with your device. Take out anyone earbud or both and you will stay connected.

The Wings Techno is one of the most premium range of Wings Lifestyle. It has been designed specially keeping in mind for daily activities, indoors or outdoors. Wings Techno is built as the reliable, packed with features you need, truly wireless earbuds. Its sturdy design, trendy look, makes it the perfect fit for all the consumers. It allows the user to live free from wires and have a great listening experience. Earbuds are an ultra-secure fit for any ear and to offer the best of listening experience.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Nishit Sharma, Founder of Wings Lifestyle said, “We have already seen great success in the Wireless Earbuds space with our previous model’s Wings Powerpods, Wings Touch, Wings Alpha and Wings Troopers. Last time we came with an affordable product. This time our main focus is to fulfil the audio requirements of the audience who are looking for premium and trendy wireless earbuds and we are very excited about the same”