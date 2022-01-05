Winter Care Essentials By Kama Ayurveda

x

The season of grey skies and chilly winds is upon us and as winter sets in, with the drop in temperature, our skin produces less Sebum, causing dryness, itching, dullness, and pigmentation – affecting our skin from scalp to feet. At Kama Ayurveda, we encourage our patrons to change their beauty regimes with the change in season. Ayurveda’s foundation lies in the belief that our bodily constitution mirrors each season of the year. Ritucharya, an ancient Ayurveda practise of altering our lifestyle and diet according to the season, outlines this concept. This enables us to build our physical and mental strength to prevent ailments that may happen due to seasonal changes.

Rather than a trend-based approach, we would always recommend rituals using pure ingredients that are in keeping with your beauty needs to target the wellness of the face, body and hair.

A Gentle Scrub For The Body

Most of us are aware of how moisturizing your skin is absolutely essential during winters. But no matter how much we moisturize our skin, we can’t get rid of dry skin without some gentle exfoliation. We highly recommend using natural scrubs for the body as well as the face. The Neem Tulsi Tea Tree Body Scrub unclogs pores & sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal fresher, toned, revitalized skin. Neem and Tea Tree help purify acne-prone skin, giving it a less oily appearance. The Walnut Shell Powder acts as a mild exfoliating agent and removes dead, dull skin.

Cocoon Your Skin

Body

We suggest a weekly oil massage or Abhyanga with the Kama Ayurveda’s Jwalini Retexturizing Skin Treatment blended with Ayurvedic ingredients like Costus & Tamanu to soothe dry, irritated skin. The self-massage ritual not only improves blood circulation warming our body but is also a great exercise in mindfulness. Wash away the oil with gentle, sulphate free gel cleansers, in lukewarm water. Pat completely dry with a soft cotton towel and apply a rich layer of body butter. The Kokum & Almond Body Butter is made with 100% organic cold-pressed Sweet Almond Oil & Coconut Oil. Rich in fibre, Vitamin A, E, and minerals, which relieve dryness and have natural antioxidants to increase the elasticity of the skin.

Face

Applying facial oils and serums just before moisturization is the most important step for hydration. Serums and face oils are loaded with hydrating ingredients and can provide your skin with sufficient water content before the moisturizer can lock it in. We recommend natural facial oil, the Urjasara Hydrating & Replenishing Face Oil and the Organic Moringa Oil.

It’s recommended to use a separate moisturizer for day and night. A heavier moisturizer is recommended at night, especially if you use heating. We might not realize this but our skin constantly loses moisture even when we sleep. We recommend Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream for the day and Kama Ayurveda Rejuvenating and Brightening Night Cream for the night.

Root-To-Tip Care For Hair

Centuries-old Ayurvedic text describes many useful herbs for hair. Among all of them, there stands out a clear winner – Bhringraj, the king of herbs! Also known as False Daisy, Bhringraj is a miraculous herb hailing from the sunflower family. Kama Ayurveda combines Bhringraj with herbs like Amla, Indigo, Sesame, and Balloon Vines to create their iconic Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment Oil. Together, these herbs prevent hair loss, scalp irritations, dandruff and premature greying.

