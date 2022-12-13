Winter Hair & Lip Care – Nat Habit

FRESH INFUSED LIP BUTTER:

Beetroot Crush 10g ,- Kitchen fresh ultra-moisturising Lip Butter made of Desi Ghee, Raw Honey and slow HEAT Infused beetroot & jasmine. The Beetroot Crush lip butter is packed with the goodness of fresh beetroot, jasmine, desi ghee, eucalyptus honey, kokum butter, shea butter & pure cold pressed oils for express lip repair, moisturising nourishment, lip reddening and protection against aging, and darkening. ZERO chemicals & preservatives. ZERO mineral oil & paraffins.

Men’s black grape 10g ,- Specially made For MEN

Kitchen fresh ultra-moisturising Lip Butter made of Desi Ghee & Raw Honey. The Black Grape lip butter is specially targeted for MEN.

Men have a distinct skin cell structure that needs moisturisation & nourishment but tends to clog more. Suited for these special needs, this lip butter has been packed with black grapes, grapeseed oil, kokum butter, desi ghee, eucalyptus raw honey, shea butter & other pure cold pressed oils. The butter provides express lip repair, moisturising nourishment and protection against aging, darkening, discoloration & pigmentation. ZERO chemicals & preservatives. ZERO mineral oil & paraffins.

FRESH CRUSHED LIP MURA :

Zesty Orange 20g, – Kitchen fresh exfoliating Lip Mura for lush smooth glowing lips. The Zesty Orange lip mura is made of fresh orange peel, desi cow ghee, eucalyptus honey, shea butter & pure cold pressed oils for intense pigmentation & discoloration protection. ZERO chemicals & preservatives. ZERO mineral oil & paraffins.

Strawberry Crush 20g, – Kitchen fresh exfoliating Lip Mura for lush smooth baby-soft lips. The Strawberry Crush lip mura is made of fresh strawberries, desi cow ghee, eucalyptus honey, shea butter & pure cold pressed oils for gradual pinkening & softening of lips. ZERO chemicals & preservatives. ZERO mineral oil & paraffins.

Coco Cinnamon 20G, – Kitchen fresh exfoliating Lip Mura for lush, full & soft lips. The Coco Cinnamon lip mura is made of ground cocoa, roasted cinnamon, desi cow ghee, eucalyptus honey, shea butter & pure cold pressed oils for fuller soft lips. ZERO chemicals & preservatives. ZERO mineral oil & paraffins.

Winter Hair Care

DASABUTI WINTER HAIR OILS :

Key Highlights:

This oil range is made up of 100% pure cold pressed oils, and made fresh every day. Base oils have a warming effect, and ingredients have a good amount of warming ingredients such as sesame oil, seeds, mustard, harad, kapoor kachri, ginger etc. It is an Ayurvedic blend of multiple cold-pressed winter oils. Where slow heat is infused for over 10 hours with 15-20 herbs, specially formulated for deep nourishment and 360 degree haircare. It contains different variants targeting different hair concerns such as dandruff, hair growth, greying arrest etc. Check out the complete range here.

Key Differentiators:

– 100% Cold pressed oils, no vegetable oil mixed.

– Zero Paraffin & Mineral Oils, Zero chemicals, Zero Preservatives,

– Made Fresh Everyday

GREEN INFUSED POST-WASH HAIR BALM :

Key Highlights:

Providing nutrients to the hair and protecting cuticles while taming frizz & fly aways during winters is extremely important. Ultra-light & pure post-wash balms for nourishing hair & beard care are made of pure cold pressed oils & herbs. These conditioning ayurvedic balms render strength & sheen to the hair shaft. Perfect for post-wash leave-on and beard care.

Argan Grapeseed, – Post-Wash Hair Balm, prepared with rich, pure cold-pressed argan oil & grapeseed oil. It is a saviour for hair ends. With rosemary greens, heat-infused & deep-soaked in pure oils, this conditioning ayurvedic hair balm is excellent for repair of dry, damaged, brittle & split hair ends. It also nourishes the hair shaft & protects cuticles from opening and getting damaged. 100% Pure. NO mineral oils, NO paraffins, NO chemicals & preservatives. Only Pure Hair Care!

Men’s Hibiscus blackseed, Specially MADE for MEN

Post-Wash Hair & Beard Balm, prepared with rich, pure cold-pressed blackseed (kalonji), argan & coconut oil. A boon for men to have lush, maintained hair and beard. With hibiscus greens, heat-infused & deep-soaked in pure oils, this conditioning ayurvedic balm is excellent for hair & beard growth. It also nourishes the hair shaft & renders a healthy sheen. 100% Pure. NO mineral oils, NO paraffins, NO chemicals & preservatives. Only Pure Hair Care!

