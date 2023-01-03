Winter Menu at Pa Pa Ya

Relish Warm Winter Treats at Pa Pa Ya as they Launch their New Winter Menu

Delicious piping hot food and the joy of devouring it with our loved ones is what makes winters special. Pa Pa Ya welcomes you to indulge in mouth-watering Asian delicacies, and sip on exotic cocktails as they launch their new winter menu.

Pa Pa Ya is a modern Asian bistro best described as a ‘Chic, Modern and Radical’ reinterpretation of Asian cuisine to revolutionize the pan-Asian dining experience through the assimilation of various cooking techniques and cultures found across the Asian continent.

As the season changes and so does our palate, Pa Pa Ya brings forth a specially curated winter menu with a plethora of options. Their winter menu comprises 3 different sections of dishes- Dim sum, From the Wok, and Meal Bowls with both veg and non-veg options.

Here’s what to expect in the menu:

In the Dim sum section, they have Gyozas, Poached Dim sums, and Signature soupy dumplings. The Wok section includes a variety of options like Stir fry beans, Assorted Mushroom Tossed in Chilli Oyster, Chicken with Dry Red Pepper, and Prawn Lemon Pepper Salt that are grilled, tossed and made by their highly experienced Chinese Expat chef.

The meal bowls consist of a variety of sauces and curries to choose from-Exotic Vegetables, Chicken, Prawns, and Lamb and are served with rice or noodles as per the guest’s choice. All the dishes are made using finest, premium ingredients and freshly sourced seafood. With highly trained professional chefs Pa Pa Ya serves exemplary delicacies that are rich and authentic in taste. Dine at Pa Pa Ya with your family and friends and enjoy Asian cuisine like never before.

Address: Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, 2 nd floor

Instagram: papaya_asian

Contact: 08800690410