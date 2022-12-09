Winter Weekday Getaway at Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar, December 2022: Winters are here and the holiday season is the best time to travel. So if you are wondering which destination to pick for your next Winter Staycation, then Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar has the perfect getaway package for you.

Feel the magic in the winter breeze at Mahabaleshwar, a quaint town nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills, an all-time favourite of tourists. This winters, Courtyard Mahabaleshwar urges traveller to look beyond the weekend and plan a luxurious Winter Weekday Getaway. Break the monotony of weekday with a rejuvenating stay in the lush green hills with panoramic views from the private balconies of the hotel rooms. A refreshed mind and body can really do wonders for your spirit and that is exactly how you will end up feeling after a break with your loved ones.

The Winter Weekday Getaway (Monday-Thursday) brings to you winter warms with a discounted room rate along with complimentary buffet breakfast for up to 2 adults and 15% off on food and beverage services, complimentary Hi-Tea and access to pool and all the recreational facilities at the hotel. Discover weekday getaways close to home with thoughtfully curated offerings to fulfil the needs of a coveted by modern travellers for an experiential and memory-making trips.

Head now to Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar for a mesmerizing Winters In The Valley.