Wisdom Cafe Launches to Provide on Demand Tutoring for K-12 Students

Wisdom Cafe is an on demand app connecting students one on one with credentialed teachers.

Yorba Linda, CA : Teachers can join Wisdom Cafe in less than 5 minutes and provide on demand live one on one tutoring with students – in the comfort of their home – K-12 students enjoy thirty minute tutoring sessions at a cost of $20, wherein the tutors earn $15 per session, paid daily. Prior to each connection Shufti pro is used with biometric verification for each tutor to ensure safety within the learning environment.

Parents can find the help they are looking for within thirty seconds of download, search available tutors and create their session.

Wisdom Cafe pays daily to your account – Wisdom Cafe finally provides a way for educators to earn extra income. Wisdom Cafe is an application found in the Apple AppStore for the iPhone and is compatible with iPad. Sessions are recorded for future learning and ensuring the safety of the learning environment.