Wishbook launches B2B Sales Management Software – ChannelS

New Delhi, 20th Dec, 2019: Wishbook, a Surat based B2B platform, has recently developed a B2B channel sales management software called “ChannelS” to enable brands & manufacturers to manage their owned, franchisee or general trade distributors, retailers & salesmen.

The software is a unique platform wherein a manufacturer or a dealer company can share product catalog, update inventory, set buyer trade terms, take orders, update on the order & payment statuses on the same application – leading to a shared & real time update between the seller & buyer. The company’s salesmen will check in their GPS linked meetings & attendance on Wishbook, giving the company complete visibility on field force activities.

Wishbook is backed by Info Edge India Ltd, the owner of India’s leading internet portals such as Naukri.com.

Wishbook app is available on web browser, mobile browser & mobile app – and shares the common server logic with the Wishbook B2B marketplace. The retailers can also create their own digital presence easily from the B2B marketplace, with their custom prices & margins added.

Arvind Saraf, Founder of Wishbook speaking about the software said, “Retail globally is fragmented, often dominated by small & medium sized businesses. Most of these manufacturers or dealers struggle to invest in their dealer management solutions & struggle with a complete visibility on their channel sales. Wishbook solution is globally relevant & enables a small / mid sized businesses to be as efficient as the large organised brands & dealers. We are happy to partner with global software solution companies, working with brands & manufacturers, to offer Wishbook Channel sales software as part of their extended solution to their clients”.

Wishbook was founded by Arvind Saraf (IIT Kanpur, MIT, Google) in 2016, after he spent 4 years in Surat running a large bootstrapped apparel brand.