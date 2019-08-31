'Wishes and Blessings' celebrates National Sports Day with underprivileged kids

Wishes and Blessings, a Delhi-based non-profit organisation, celebrated the National Sports Day today with the underprivileged children of Modi Mill Shelter Home, New Friends Colony. GoFit, which offers gear and training for a total home-fitness solution, helped the kids perform fitness activities.

More than 30 kids aged between 4 and 15 years participated in the event to mark the birth anniversary of hockey great Major Dhyan Chand. Young football player, Rani Kumari who is only 15-year-old and represents Hindustan Football Club, was also present on the occasion to share her experience of underprivileged days and then becoming a national level sports person with the unflinching support of Wishes and Blessings Daycare Centre where she had access to a safe shelter, nutritious food, and quality education to keep her physical development on track and stay at the top of her class.

The day care centre is an example of the NGO’s Street to School programme wherein the three verticals of food, shelter and education are covered for underprivileged children. “We want to bring home the point that sports are not only for the privileged class and that anyone can dream big. We have examples like Rani who have fought all the odds and shown dedication towards reaching their goals. At Wishes and Blessings, it is our endeavour to make sure that these kids do not fall behind because of the circumstances over which they have no control,” says Dr Geetanjali Chopra, founder & , Wishes and Blessings.

An interactive session with the kids was held to mark the day where they were asked about sports and their favourite sports heroes. “It is important to encourage them and introduce them to sports that help kids grow as responsible and respectable citizens. Sports should not only be seen as recreation, but a means to keep them away from falling into the grips of social evils,” adds Dr Chopra.

The day progressed with warm-up exercises, agility drills, hurdle races, relay race, tug of war, etc. The programme ended with Wishes and Blessings felicitating Rani and the other winners.