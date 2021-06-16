Wistron Distributes Ration Kits & Health Kits at Kolar

Kolar:Wistron Manufacturing India, as part of the WeCare CSR Program, today, distributed food ration kits to 400 very poor and marginalized people located in surrounding areas of the factory. The Hon’ble MLA of Kolar Shri. K Srinivasa Gowda and Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director of Wistron India handed over the food ration kits along with medical kits to themarginalized families drawn from Malur, Narasapura and Bellur Taluks. Also present on the occasion were representatives of the respective panchayats and PDOs. Mr. Senthil Kumar, General Manager of Wistron India also participated in the distribution program.

Under the WistronWeCare CSR Program, the company has already distributed 1000 face shields and 10000 masks to the district police. 10 oxygen concentrators were recently handed over to the Kolar DC for distribution in PHCs and CHCs. A high-capacity oxygen generator plant will be installed soonin Malurhospital. Thousands of health kits have already been distributed to employees and their families. Wistron, as part of the commitment to the community, has launched the month-long CSR program to extend support and relief as well as improve the healthcare infrastructure and resource availability in the community, and will further expand the efforts as the need arises.