Wistron Hands Over 10 Oxygen Concentrators to Kolar District

Friday, 4th June 2021, Kolar: Wistron Manufacturing India, as part of the WeCare CSR Program, today, handed over 10 Oxygen Concentrators to the Kolar district administration to be distributed to community health centers (CHCs) and primary health centers (PHCs) in different talukas of the district such as Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, Mulbagal, Srinivasapura and Narasapura. The oxygen concentrators were handed over by Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director of Wistron India to Dr. Selvamani R, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kolar and Dr. Jagadish, District Health Officer (DHO) of Kolar. Also present on the occasion was Mr. Senthil Kumar, General Manager of Wistron India.

The 5L Yuwell Oxygen Concentrator is a compact and light-weight oxygen concentrator with a 95% oxygen generation capacity. It features a built-in nebulizer port, LCD display with timer function and remote control. This model also features a self-diagnosis system and comes with multiple safety alarms. The precision compressor, made with German technology, has a service life of over 30,000 hours. The model has a large top handle that makes it easy to transport.

Under the Wistron WeCare CSR Program, the company has already distributed 1000 face shields and 10000 masks to the district police. Apart from the oxygen concentrators that were handed over today, a high-capacity oxygen generator plant will be installed in one of the taluk hospitals, thousands of health kits to employees and their families and hundreds of food ration kits and health kits to the poor and the marginalized from in and around the factory to be distributed, among others. Wistron, as part of the commitment to the community, has launched the month-long CSR program to extend support and relief as well as improve the healthcare infrastructure and resource availability in the society, and will further expand the efforts as the need arises.

Handing over the oxygen concentrators as part of the CSR program, Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director, Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India, said, “there is a huge pressure on the healthcare infrastructure, and the district administration is doing its best to manage the same. Oxygen supply is being ramped up and as part of our CSR program, we decided to extend our support as well. We will be installing an oxygen generator plant as well very soon in a taluk hospital as suggested by the administration. We at Wistron would like to sincerely thank and appreciate all the frontline workers who are selflessly working day and night to take care of the affected as well as control the pandemic. We are sure that these oxygen concentrators offer some assistance and relief in these efforts. More initiatives will be launched over the next couple of weeks.”

About Wistron: Wistron Corporation is a global leading technology service provider supplying innovative ICT information and communications technology products, service solutions, and systems to top branded companies worldwide. Wistron began operations in India in the year 2017 and currently employs more than 7000 people.