Wistron Launches WeCare CSR Program

28th May 2021, Kolar: ‘’Wistron’’ at Narasapura Industrial Area, today, announced the launch of Wistron WeCare CSR Program at Kolar. As part of the phase one program, face shields and masks were handed over to the Kolar Police. 1000 Face Shields and 10,000 Masks were handed over by Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director and Mr. Senthil Kumar, General Manager of Wistron India to Mr. Karthik Reddy IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kolar District. This is the first of a series of initiatives under the Wistron WeCare CSR program to be undertaken over the next few weeks. Present virtually from Taiwan were Mr. Hank Hsu, Vice President, Wistron India and Mr. David Shen, President and CEO of Wistron Smart Devices.

Wistron WeCare CSR Program will include, apart from the face shields and masks to the district police, thousands of health kits to employees’ families, hundreds of food ration kits and health kits to the poor and the marginalized from in and around the industrial area, oxygen generator plant at a hospital and distribution of oxygen concentrators at primary health centers. Other CSR initiatives are also being planned under the WeCare program going forward.

Announcing the launch of the India CSR program, Mr. Hank Hsu, Vice President – Wistron India, said, “Wistron wishes to express total solidarity with India on its fight against the pandemic that has affected hundreds and thousands of people. As part of our commitment to the community, we have embarked on a month-long CSR program to extend support and relief through emergency equipment, health kits, safety materials, and food rations, as per need, to government agencies, frontline workers, the poor and marginalized, and the communities where we operate. The company is committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure and resource availability in the community and will extend all efforts as the need arises.”

Commenting on the launch of the CSR program, Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director, Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing, Narasapura, said, “all of us at Wistron would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the frontline workers especially the police and the healthcare workers. The local administration efficiently led by the respected DC and the SP are doing a wonderful and commendable job as frontline workers tackling the current pandemic. In spite of the high risk involved, they are out on the roads discharging their duties selflessly. We would like to express our support to them and extend all assistance. We would be very happy to extend any further assistance as required. We sincerely hope that this would aid them to some extent in conducting their duties in a safe and healthy manner. There are more initiatives lined up under the Wistron WeCare CSR Program which will be undertaken over the next one month.”

About Wistron: Wistron Corporation is a global leading technology service provider supplying innovative ICT information and communications technology products, service solutions, and systems to top branded companies worldwide. Wistron began operations in India in the year 2017 and currently employs more than 7000 people.