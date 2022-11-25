With 1.5L+ Lives Under Care, Kenko Plans Offer OPD Benefits & Monthly Subscriptions

According to a government report, out-of-pocket medical expenses account for up to 62% of our total healthcare costs. These expenses include doctor visits, medicines, lab tests, etc. and create a huge dent in the savings of middle-class families. The larger impact is devastating,

pushing millions of Indians below the poverty line every year. This is where Kenko, India’s first integrated health management organization is actively solving the problem, helping you finance your healthcare expenses.

Kenko provides comprehensive plans that offer financing solutions for OPD expenses and daily healthcare in a single, pocket-friendly format.

Having introduced several industry-first innovations such as:

● Monthly subscription model – no year long commitment – pay as you go

● Flat pricing – does not change with age or location

● Prepaid benefits – The user can get all the benefits in advance

● Up to 50% off on OPD benefits offering including daily healthcare

● Apart from the regular categories, Kenko also extends benefits for dental care,

mental health, at-home care, sexual health and many more

● Plans for senior citizens and diabetes patients

● Shoho – The Kenko Store provides easy access and discounts on over 200 medical

and healthcare products

Launched in 2019, Kenko manages over 1.5L+ lives and has crossed a milestone of settling 25L OPD benefits so far. Interestingly, most of these benefits were used by their subscribers living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, deducing that there’s growing awareness and adoption of healthcare services in these cities/pockets of the country.

“We are trying to streamline the healthcare system by becoming a one-stop solution for healthcare and finance in India. You get benefits on OPD expenses like doctor consultations, dental, skin, hair treatments, diagnostics, prescription medicines, etc. Our marketplace has a wide range of products that makes daily healthcare affordable. The core aim of Kenko is to make healthcare accessible to the middle-class groups of India.” said Aniruddha Sen, co- founder of Kenko.

Earlier this year, Kenko Health had raised $12 million in Series A funding. Sequoia Capital was the lead investor in this round that also saw Beenext, Orios, 9Unicorns and Waveform participating. So far, Kenko has over 1.5L lives under care with over 200 organisations subscribing to their group health & wellness plans. It was also recently listed as one of the top startups for employee wellness.