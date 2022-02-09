With 50,000 retailers and over 1,000 products, nurture.retail emerges as India’s biggest, most loved and fastest growing online Ag-Input marketplace

Bengaluru, India | Feb 2022 – nurture.farm, India’s leading AgTech startup for end to end agriculture ecosystem related solutions, announced that its online platform nurture.retail is emerging as India’s biggest, most loved and fastest growing online Agriculture Input marketplace. nurture.retail is an online e-commerce platform that is transforming the ag-input marketplace by unlocking digital connections between manufacturers, retailers and dealers. The nurture.retail app is operational in 13 states of India—Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. nurture.retail is a platform that allows Agriculture input retailers and distributors to buy pesticides (insecticides, herbicides, fungicides), fertilisers and other nutrition and biological products, farming equipment, seeds and cattle feed directly from the manufacturers. The users can avail pay later option or choose to use digital payment modes to get additional discounts. All products are delivered to the doorstep of the retailer free of cost.

x

The B2B agriculture input marketplace by nurture.retail has an exhaustive inventory and a wide array of products from 12+ manufacturers like SWAL, UPL, Godrej Agrovet, Yara International, Sulphur Mills, Best Agro Life, Neptune Pumps, IPL Biological, Eagle seeds, Raccolto, Spraywell Agro, Agriown, Goldking, making product discovery extremely convenient and easy. With over INR 100 crore worth of inventory sold per month via the platform, retailers can pre-order products to meet demand at the best prices. With the nurture.retail app that displays the nearest retailers, farmers are a click away from buying what they need with the shortest possible delivery time. In addition to weather forecasts, nurture.retail empowers retailers and farmers through custom product recommendations based on data (type of crops and acreage) collected using satellite imagery and prediction within a 30-km radius. The platform ensures product authenticity and offers protection from fake and spurious product purchases, ultimately enabling retailers to pass on the service benefits to farmers who can now buy authentic and high-quality agricultural products at affordable prices.

Speaking on nurture.retail’s success, Dhruv Sawhney, Business Head and COO, nurture.farm said, “The agri-input segment is one of the most crucial links for the agriculture sector to attend to concerns of food quality, food safety, and cost competitiveness. Authentic and latest ag-inputs are crucial for farmers for yield enhancement, cost-cutting, and better quality production for better price realisation. At nurture.retail, we have developed India’s largest trustworthy platform for 50,000 and counting agri-retailers and dealers who now have direct access to manufacturers, leading to fair prices and authentic products for farmers. Not only is this helping us to strengthen the agriculture ecosystem, but the development of this space through digitisation is also creating diverse and meaningful work opportunities for individuals from the rural backdrop. This removes the resource intensiveness from agriculture by creating allied services for the rural youth, both men and women, who can now partake in a variety of roles in the operations and services network, with opportunities available to them for training and upskilling.”

With nurture.retail, retailers now have the flexibility to choose from a comprehensive range of products offered by multiple brands in addition to price transparency and competitive pricing. This, in turn, benefits manufacturers, who can now stock more inventory and give retailers and dealers wider access to a range of different products, including those that are specially formulated. The retailers can also avail credit facilities through nurture.retail’s NBFC partners and are offered all digital payment methods, including NEFT, for hassle-free payment. The platform provides agri-input retailers with an e-commerce-like experience for continuous order tracking and updates and order delivery within 48 hours of purchase. Its ease of use and availability in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) has led to nurture.retail to emerge as the most loved Agri-tech app in India with an average rating of 4.9 from 1,800+ users.