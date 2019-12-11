With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, TIRUN doubles commission for Celebrity Apex & Edge bookings!

As the peak cruise booking time around Christmas and New Year approaches, TIRUN Travel Marketing – the exclusive representative of Celebrity Cruises in India – has now given its travel agents another reason to cheer! Tirun has just doubled the commissions of its travel agents for all bookings made for Celebrity Edge and the upcoming Celebrity Apex.

The commission per passenger for travel agents at present is 10% for all Celebrity Cruises bookings. TIRUN has announced that it will offer an additional 10% over this commission, taking the overall figure to 20% per passenger. This offer is exclusively applicable to Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge bookings. It is live since 1st December 2019 and will continue till 31st December 2019.

Celebrity Apex has been recently introduced to the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet as part of its Edge-class fleet and will make its first voyage from Southampton to Mediterraneanstarting from April 2020. Its sun-soaked trips from Fort Lauderdale to the Mediterranean will commence from November 2020. On the other hand, Celebrity Edge made its maiden voyage on 9th December 2018 and is by far the largest ship in the Edge Class.

Varun Chadha, CEO, Tirunsaid, “TIRUN is known to maintain the superlative relations with its travel partners and customers alike. So, in order to extend a win-win situation to all stakeholders, we are pleased to announce an additional 10% commission to our channel partners for Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge bookings. This is over and above the current commission. So, they can extend the financial incentive to their end-customers, thereby creating more value for them. We are receiving a good response from our partners and are confident that the traction will grow in the coming few days since this is a peak booking time.”