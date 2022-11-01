With Grit and Determination, Small Town Juice Vendor Breaks Glass Ceiling, Cracks RPSC PTI Exam

1st November, Jodhpur: Fortune favors the brave. If you work hard, are persistent toward your goals, and are focused, you can achieve anything possible. This is the story of 27-year-old Bhawani Singh Bhati, a juice vendor in Jodhpur, who has recently cleared exams for Physical Training Instructor conducted by the RPSC.

After graduation, Singh started the organic juice stall in front of the famous Ashoka gardens in Jodhpur to be independent and manage finances on his own. “I come from a small village near Jodhpur. I could not depend on my parents after my graduation. I set up this juice store to ensure that I can earn some money and fund my education. “

Over the years, Bhawani appeared for more than 20 competitive exams, including a clutch of Rajasthan and central government exams, but was not able to crack them. He did not lose hope and continued to look for better opportunities while managing his store. Recently, he relied on the Utkarsh App and began taking lessons. The app also allows unlimited access of the content, which helps in revision for the candidates,multiple tests, and excellent faculty support helped Bhawani fulfill his dream and crack the PTI exam.

Bhawani’s day starts at 4 in the morning when he wakes up to start work on preparing the juices for early morning joggers and tourists. Work at the stall keeps him busy throughout the day. He used small breaks in the afternoon to revise and studied at his house, once he downed shutters for the day. “I was confident that hard work will make me successful. I am thrilled that I have been selected for this prestigious post. The Utkarsh App, with its myriad features, was a true game changer. I was also inspired by Dr. Nirmal Gehlot.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the CEO and Founder of Utkarsh Classes and Edutech said, “Many students tend to make excuses and give up quickly. Bhawani is an inspiration as he not only managed to stand on his own feet, he did not give up and has finally cracked the much-coveted spot. I am thrilled that Utkarsh played a part in his journey and hope that he does well in his chosen path.”