With new warehouse, Gautam Solar makes solar modules easily available

New Delhi, June 2022: In its endeavor to make solar modules easily available to consumers and solar system integrators, Gautam Solar has set up a new warehouse at Greater Noida, in the National Capital Region. With the new expansion, Gautam Solar will be providing the entire national capital with top-grade solar panels with lightning-fast delivery.

The solar panels to be stocked at Gautam Solar’s latest warehouse include Bifacial Solar Panels, Poly 335 Wp DCR & Non – DCR panels, Mono 440 Wp Bifacial and Mono Half Cut 540 Wp Solar Panels. The products will mostly cater to the requirements of solar system integrators and solar power plant EPC companies. The total area of the new warehouse is 3,400 square meters.

“Gautam Solar is ensuring delivery within 24 hours to solar EPC & system integrators at Delhi, NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The stocks are asserted to be picked up as soon as it is required. The faster delivery and easy availability of the Gautam Solar panels will be catered through full truck loads or part truck loads for big or small quantity of orders,” mentioned Managing Director of Gautam Solar Gautam Mohanka.

Gautam Solar is a solar manufacturer based out of New Delhi with over 25 years of experience in providing a wide range of domestic and industrial solar energy products and solutions all over the country. The products of Gautam Solar come from the culmination of four factories and the company is steadily expanding to 1 GWp capacity.

The company is both approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) approved and designs and manufactures solar products & delivers services which are tailored to satisfy the needs of Indian customers. The company’s motto is to make India a World Leader in solar innovation, designing and manufacturing of robust solar products that meet the requirement of Indian customers, which include commercial & industrial enterprises and residentials.