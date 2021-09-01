With over 6 million+ impressions and thousands of entries, the “NatkhatKanha” on News18 HSM is a roaring success

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is celebrated annually with much enthusiasm in India. Thousands of devotees spend the day praying and remembering Lord Krishna.

Like every year News18 HSM Network also did its part to bring the celebrations alive by organizing its hugely popular ‘NatkhatKanha’ Contest on News18 Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand & News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand. The contest entailed asking viewers to share a picture of their children dressed up as Kanha.

The content was widely promoted across not only the News18 HSM channels but also on social media. The campaign delivered over 6 million impressions and an engagement of over 2 million – a huge testimony to the popularity of the campaign.

Over 11 thousand viewers participated in this unique way of celebrating Janmashtami, wherein they shared adorable pictures of their tiny ones dressed as Kanha.

The winners were announced during the on-air coverage of Janmashtami celebrations. As the region’s leading Network, this viewer engagement campaign is an integral part of our effort to bring relevant content that our viewers can not only relate to but actively engage with.