With razor-sharp focus on triple-digit growth, MobiKwik ropes in fintech veteran Mukul Saxena

16th September 2022, New Delhi: MobiKwik, the largest digital credit player and the second largest mobile wallet in India, today announced the appointment of Mukul Saxena as CEO of its Financial Services and Zaakpay business units. Mukul is a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in digital payments and fintech. He has been at the forefront of the “Cash to Digital” growth story of India and the Middle East. Most recently, Mukul was Executive Vice President and Head of the Payments Business at IndusInd Bank Ltd. He has extensive knowledge and expertise in new-age payment methods such as UPI, Wallet, Aadhar Pay and Cards, and has been recognized among the “Top 50 Payments Professionals of India”. In his new role at MobiKwik, he will help the company scale its Financial Services and Payment Gateway businesses.

Mobikwik is transforming into a full-service neobank, offering payment, credit and investment products to its 127Mn users and 3.7Mn merchants. Having achieved profitability in the last two quarters, a rarity in the payments industry, the company is looking to expand its leadership team. The company ended the financial year 2022 with INR 5.4 bn in revenue, recording 80% YoY growth, setting itself apart from all its peers.

Commenting on the announcement, Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, Managing Director, and CEO, MobiKwik, said, “Digital distribution of Financial Services has been key to our rapid and profitable growth for the last few years. We are delighted to welcome Mukul to the MobiKwik family and are confident that he will lead the Financial Services and Payment Gateway businesses to new heights. His experience in the fintech industry is unparalleled. We are excited to have him on board and see him propel MobiKwik into the next orbit of growth with his excellent leadership skills and in-depth understanding of the business. Mukul joins us at a very strategic time; he has a flair for connecting the dots and seeing the big picture, allowing us to move exponentially towards our long-term objective of transforming into a full-service neobank.”

Prior to joining MobiKwik, Mukul was the Executive Vice President and Head of the Payments Business at the IndusInd Bank. In his tenure spanning over a decade, Mukul was heading the Payments Product and Business team with P&L ownership for all Cards & Payments Businesses, including Debit Cards, Prepaid Cards, and Merchant Acquisition. He also led partnerships with fintech and large e-com merchants and created an engagement framework by sharing APIs, Toolkits and Sandbox. He led large teams across geographies and functions during his tenure at the Bank. He was responsible for designing and executing strategies for driving Organic and Partnership based Payments business with INR 1000 Crores annual P&L and a 20 mn customer base. Mukul has also worked with world-renowned banks and organizations such as ABN AMRO Bank & SABB (HSBC, Saudi Arabia).