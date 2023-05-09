Witness the Revolution in Content Creation with India’s First Seamless Paper Brand – Indus Papers

New Delhi, 9th May 2023: Studiobackdrops.com (SBDC), an emerging e-commerce platform for photography, videography & audio solutions, today announced the launch of India’s first seamless paper brand – Indus Papers on its platform. With the launch of 67 new, durable, and premium quality paper backdrops, the homegrown brand will revolutionize the photography and videography game for brands, content creators, Influencers, Youtubers, and Production Houses alike to set more creative milestones.

The premium coated backdrops are made with top-quality dyes and have a non-reflective surface for optimal photo and video quality. At 185 gsm, these paper backdrops are thicker and more durable than anything else available in the market which makes it a perfect choice for all content creation. This premium range is durable, and reusable and gives a hassle-free experience of creating the perfect set wherever you need. One can achieve stunning effects for their photos by using these colorful ranges of paper backdrops.

Speaking on the launch, Archisman Misra, Founder, and CEO, of Studiobackdrops.com, said, “We are so excited to reveal Indus Papers – India’s first homegrown seamless paper backdrops to the world. Indus Papers has been in development for a long time, and we are more than thrilled to show the final product. After months of research and trial and error, we have finally come up with our own version of the paper backdrop. It is thicker, with a smoother texture, and of superior quality. Out of the 67 unique colours, 17 colours have never been seen before as paper backdrops.”

StudioBackdrops.com started in 2016 with 150 SKUs which has significantly increased over the years as they have explored partnerships with more brands and introduced a completely new range of products in the Indian market. SBDC is at the helm of distributing and marketing 15+ brands in India and neighboring regions. As India’s most trusted platform for photo and video equipment, SBDC has managed to propel these brands to the forefront of the market. With Indus Papers, SBDC plans to foray into the global backdrops market as a disruptor.

Studiobackdrops.com is India’s largest Photo, Video, and Audio platform. They are the primary distributor of world-famous brands like RimeLite, Synco, Trulite, PXB, etc. in India. Their newest launch is a part of their effort to add value to the Indian content creator economy and become an essential part of the Startup India movement.