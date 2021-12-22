Witzeal, A New-Age Gaming Platform, Appoints Industry Experts To Enhance The Experience Of Gamers

December 22nd, 2021: Witzeal Technologies, a new-age gaming technology company that specializes in creating futuristic games and features in the real money gaming (RMG) segment has strengthened its senior leadership to stay ahead of the curve. It has announced the appointment of Mr. Peush Bery as the Head of Product Development Strategy and Mr. Yogvinder Singh as the Head of Technology as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of continuously developing and introducing new games for all age brackets.

Pleased to welcome the leaders, Mr. Ankur Singh, CEO and Founder, Witzeal said “We are excited to have someone of Peush’s and Yogvinder’s caliber joining us. Their handful experience in managing and leading for multiple business lines spreading across the range of products will help fortify our team and services. Witzeal’s flagship product Big Cash is at the sunrise phase and we see this as a great opportunity to provide exceptional gaming experience and build a promising user base in the industry. Over the past couple of years, we have seen rise in revenue from INR 30 crore to INR 119 crore. I am confident, the experience and expertise of these leaders, will help us to take ahead Witzeals’ ambitions forward.”

At Witzeal, Mr. Bery will be responsible for strategizing and defining the product vision. He will also be leading the operations for execution of products, gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements. Exhilarated to commence his journey, Mr. Peush Bery, Head of Product Development Strategy, Witzeal, said “Given the ever-evolving online gaming industry, it becomes paramount to constantly upgrade with the ongoing trends and developments and I am elated to join hands with a fast growing and envisioned new-age gaming technology company like Witzeal. At the time when imaginative use of technology and data can do wonders in this sun-rise industry, I intend to leverage my experience by leading the product team ensuring a promising growth to Big Cash and to its players.” Peush is proficient in identifying new revenue, enhancement initiatives, designing customer experience journey and an expert in agile scrum methodology of product management. His expertise will help Witzeal to cater a wider ecosystem.

On the other hand, Mr. Yogvinder Singh is a seasoned professional with 16+ years of experience in running highly scalable platforms/products. Speaking on his new role, Mr. Yogvinder, Head of Technology, Witzeal said “I am ecstatic to become a part of Witzeal, who has always remained at the forefront of innovation in the online gaming eco-system. I look forward to the opportunity to drive customer engagement and contribute meaningfully to this dynamic company. Today, a customer-centric approach to provide personalized gaming experience is the key and therefore, I am determined to facilitate best-in-class games, features and experience.” In this new role at Witzeal, Mr. Singh endeavors to build a world class engineering team & augment the gaming platform thereby designing distinct gaming experiences for the gamers. He believes in building leaner and more efficient teams that can yield fine software at a faster pace.

Over the last two years, Big Cash, the flagship product of Witzeal, has witnessed user growth from about 7.80 lakhs to 23M users and aims to foster the user base and level up the real money gaming in India via advanced technology. Furthermore, with these key appointments, Witzeal is committing on solidifying the senior leadership team in order to accelerate growth and expansion for an evolving gaming experience that can boost the expected CAGR of the online gaming industry i.e. 38%.

About Witzeal Technologies

Established in 2016, Witzeal Technologies is a new-age gaming Technology Company that specializes in creating and introducing futuristic games and features in the real money gaming segment.

Its multi-gaming platform “Big Cash” offers 17 skill based real money games (RMG) in Cards, Fantasy, and Casual games developed in-house. Witzeal is also a proud winner of Facebook Audience Network Grand Prize and has been selected for the Bootstrap track of FbStart Program.