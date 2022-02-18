WiZ Care strengthens product portfolio; adds new luxe range of personal care and hygiene products

India, February 18th 2022: Proving indispensable in the expeditiously evolving Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, WiZ Care, India’s leading personal care and hygiene brand, has announced the launch of a new range of personal care and hygiene products. The newly added products include WiZ LUXE Skin Clearing Facial Wipes, Body Mist, 2-in-1 Hand & Body Wash, Body Lotion, Foaming Hand Wash, and Face Wash that come packed in cute wrappings.

WiZ’s newly launched luxe personal care and hygiene range is formulated with several avant-garde ingredients. These include Treated Water, Glycerine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, triethanolamine, Coco-Glucoside, and Triclosan, combined with a fragrance of English Rose and Tangerine and some permitted colors. In addition, WiZ foam hand washes also have 100% natural extracts of Tulsi, Neem, Aloe Vera, and Lemon. All the WiZ Care products are free of paraben and sulphate.

Speaking on this occasion, Mrs Manisha Reetesh Dhingra, Co-Founder, WiZ Care said, “Today, consumers are becoming conscious about self-care more than ever and thus looking for ingredient-conscious products. And, with the addition of new, premiumized products, we are prepared to meet the upcoming rise in demand and keep our “Unique Promise of Protection” to our customers.”

Committed to providing top-tier products to improve health, wellbeing, and hygiene, WiZ aims to bring happiness to all its customers. Consumers can purchase these products from the company’s official website https://www.wizvalue.com/ or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.