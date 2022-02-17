Wollman Park Partners, PHF, Carnegie Initiative Launch ‘Black Excellence and Joy in Hockey’ Campaign

Wollman Park Partners, in partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation, The Carnegie Initiative Announce ‘Black Excellence and Joy In Hockey’ Campaign created in direct response to recent and ongoing racial incidents on the ice and at the rink, promotes inclusion and equal opportunity for all

(New York, New York, February 17, 2022) – Wollman Park Partners (WPP) today announced a landmark initiative to respond to racial hate with positive and meaningful actions, highlighting diversity and inclusion for all.

The “Celebrating Black Excellence and Joy in Hockey” campaign is being launched in response to the two incidents that happened on the ice in professional hockey last month where two players of color, Jordan Subban and Boko Imama, were racially taunted. As Wollman has created an inclusive, diverse event space in the heart of NYC, it is using its platform to respond to this black hate with a celebration of black joy and black excellence.

Wollman and Turner Sports/Bleacher Report are creating a campaign showcasing the best moments in black hockey history. These moments will be featured on a Turner Sports NHL broadcast and on Bleacher Report throughout the month. In addition, youth hockey players will be asked to submit a video of their own personal moment of excellence/joy on the ice for a chance to win a trip to NYC for them and their families to skate on Wollman rink with NHL players of color, be featured in a PSA promoting the “Hockey Is For Everyone” message and attend an NHL game in the NYC area in late March.

Other partners include The Carnegie Initiative which promotes inclusion and acceptance in hockey, the National Hockey League (NHL), the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) the home of professional women’s hockey in North America and Turner Sports/Bleacher Report.

The campaign kicks off on Thursday, February 17th from 2-3pm ET at Wollman Rink in Central Park with a press event and a panel discussion comprised of the following guests:

* Anson Carter, former NHL player and current NHL analyst for Turner Sports (emcee and moderator)

* Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree (Willie will be Zoomed in live from his home in California)

* Stefanie Tomlin, VP of Wollman Park Partners, GM of Wollman NYC

* Boko Imama, AHL player that was racially harassed on the ice

* Jordan Subban, ECHL player that was racially harassed on the ice

* Kelly Babstock, PHF player for the Metropolitan Riveters, who is also of Canadian Indigenous heritage

* Bryant McBride, CEO of Burst and Co-Chairman of The Carnegie Initiative

“As a safe haven for all people, Wollman Rink was reopened with inclusivity in mind to ensure that all feel a sense of belonging once they set foot into our space. At our core, it’s important to us to create a welcoming and encouraging environment for young people of color to foster their interest in all forms of ice sports. So, it was especially disheartening to hear of the racist incidents towards professional hockey players Jordan Subban and Boko Imama last month,” said Stefanie Tomlin, VP at Wollman Park Partners and General Manager of Wollman Rink. “In response, to combat the hate and encourage Black youth to continue their love for the sport, we mobilized our resources to form a multi-layered partnership with Premier Hockey Federation, The Carnegie Initiative, and Turner Sports/Bleacher Report to celebrate Black excellence and joy in hockey. Through this campaign, we are seeking to become a solution to the problem by uplifting inclusivity on ice and not remaining silent on an issue that directly impacts the communities we continuously serve.”

“The PHF is committed to championing diversity, empowerment and inclusion and we are proud to help raise awareness and excitement around this trailblazing program,” said Johanna Boynton, Chair and Principal Owner of the Toronto Six on behalf of the PHF Board of Governors. “Hockey is for everyone, and I’m honored to join so many inspiring leaders at Wollman Rink and pledge our support to casting a bright light on important stories and moments that grow this great game.”

The initiative has come together quickly in response to a pair of racial incidents that happened on the ice last month in professional hockey, one involving Jordan Subban of the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays and the other directed towards Boko Imana of the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. As part of the response, Bryant McBride and Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree will also announce the launch of the “Lessons From Willie” program for schools to teach young people about social justice using hockey and O’Ree’s trailblazing story to break the color barrier in the National Hockey League with the Boston Bruins as the vehicle.

“We are proud to launch this program which will help champion some of the best stories of all levels of people of color involved in the game of hockey, and there is no better way to do that than to bring these amazing people together in New York at Wollman Rink in the coming month,” said Bryant McBride, co-founder of The Carnegie Initiative, longtime entrepreneur and the founder of the diversity and inclusion programs while at the National Hockey League. “Our goal is simple; to use hockey as a gateway for change and acceptance, something which we will continue to champion in the years, first by highlighting the work those like Anson and Willie have done to get us to this point, and then by exposing the bright young minds and talents playing today and into the future on every level.”