WOMEN INSPIRING NETWORK and FICCI G20 EMPOWER come together to celebrate International Women’s Day

New Delhi, Wednesday, 1st March 2023: This International Women’s Day, Women Inspiring Network (WIN), an inspirational storytelling network, joins hands with FICCI G20 Empower, an accelerating women’s leadership action-driven alliance for a Global Mentoring Walk taking place on 2nd March 2023 at FICCI House New Delhi. Global Mentoring Walk will be attended by women leaders from across the fields of corporate, business, entrepreneurship, designers, influencers, and others. The panel discussion is also organized where the women leaders will share insights on various issues that women face in today’s time.

Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network (WIN) believes “One of the most important things for young women to understand is that there are no boundaries and they can achieve anything they want to. It is of the utmost importance for us as women leaders to ensure that the right support and resources are made available to women in different walks of life for their ultimate holistic advancement. On this occasion of International Women’s Day, we are grateful to this dynamic group for coming together for the Global Mentoring Walk, which is an opportunity for women in our community, and around the world, to unite around a common purpose. Together, we will pave the way for the next generation of women leaders. Women Inspiring Network (WIN) in collaboration with FICCI, G20 Empower to join hands with the mutual goal of mentoring and connecting with one another to promote upliftment, because power expands the moment it is shared. “

Each year the Mentoring Walks take place in celebration of International Women’s Day. The Vital Voices global network of women leaders in more than 60 countries around the world, will host Mentoring Walks, sending the powerful message that women leaders around the world are giving back and investing in the next generation. Mentoring provides a unique opportunity for rising women leaders to unleash their full potential —and for established women leaders to share their successes and help future generations of women leaders grow and develop.

Thus, following the lead, Women Inspiring Network and FICCI G20 Empower are organizing the Global Mentoring Walk, where they want to encourage and strengthen women’s economic participation and leadership, increase women’s overall participation and strengthen the share of women in leadership positions, including growth in millennial leaders, women in startups, women in investment management, women in local and rural business communities, and women in SMEs.

The event will be graced by women changemakers like Payal Kanwar (Director General of Indo-French Chamber), Payal Jain (Designer), Angelique Dhama (CEO of Obeetee Carpets, Retail), Taranjeet Kaur (Project manager of Metabolic Balance India), Naina Ruhail (Founder and Co-CEO, Vanity Wagon), Malika Sadnani (Entrepreneur), Shivani Malik (Da Milano), Shailja Dutt (Corporate), Nidhi Modi (Entrepreneur- Mammlys), Harpreet Suri (Influencer), Akshra Dalal (JD Institue) and many more. It aims to inspire, learn, network, and celebrate women who are change-makers from different arenas and professions.

The panel discussion will raise awareness about careers for Women, Wellness, and Entrepreneurship. Through this Global Mentoring Walk, we want to encourage and strengthen women’s economic participation and leadership, increase women’s overall participation and strengthen the share of women in leadership positions, including growth in millennial leaders, women in startups, women in investment management, women in local and rural business communities, and women in SMEs.

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) has previously held several online webinars promoting various causes such as Breast Cancer Awareness, a Networking event at Qorum, Collaboration with Jai Hind College and Arthanomics, and online workshops and webinars.

Details of the event–

Day & Date: Thursday, 2nd March 2023

Time: IST 4:00-6:00 PM

Venue: FICCI House