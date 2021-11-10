Women-led Telangana startups shine at EXPO2020 India Pavilion

Hyderabad/ Dubai: Women-led Startups from Telangana are leading the way in attracting investors to the state’s startup ecosystem at the engagements associated with the ongoing Telangana week at EXPO2020 India Pavilion in Dubai.

These engagements are part of the ‘India Innovation Hub’ window that has been created at the India Pavilion.

All the women entrepreneurs would be visiting In5 at Dubai which is an enabling platform for entrepreneurs and startups, wherein they will attend sessions on pitching and market access with leading industry leaders.

They will also be meeting the sectoral experts and will have a networking session with local women leaders from Encubay, Dubai.

The Telangana Government-run WE-HUB focuses entirely on ensuring that the startups sustain and grow extensively by working with them through a 1-1 high touch model. These startups are guided with interventions needed in organizational management, financial re-modelling, and financial linkages.

The India Innovation Hub is a project at the Indian Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 wherein the pavilion is showcasing the top 500 most-reputed startups from India. it is a platform to showcase their innovations at the world stage. The project is working under the guidance of Consul General of India in DubaiDr Aman Puri, and with the support of Indian Diaspora and Prominent Investor Institutions.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of ITE&C Department said, “WE-HUB has been working extensively in terms of enabling market access, credit facilitation to women entrepreneurs. World Expo 2020 offers a rich opportunity to women-led startups to explore the international market there.”

The women-led startup business leaders from the state, showcasing their innovation during the Telangana week (November 9-11), include Founder and CEO of Architude, VijayadurgaKoppisetti, who is an Architect, and is associated with the construction industry for past 14 years. “I strongly believe technology has a great potential to overcome the challenges against sustainability. Therefore, Architude has been started to commit to the sustainable development of the construction industry. Through the Expo 2020, I am hoping to develop a better network and learn about the market here,” said Ms. Vijayadurga.

Ms. Deepthi Nathalais another entrepreneur in the list, who graduated from IIT Madras in 2007. After working in Middle East, USA, South Asia for 13 years, she began her entrepreneurship journey by founding HECOLL. Eco-friendly and sustainable, HECOLL fabric is the world’s first 3-in-1 fabric which blocks 99% UV rays, filters 95% pollution and kills Viruses & Bacteria upon contact.

Hilo Design is also part of the visiting startups delegation. A direct-to-consumer brand started by sibling entrepreneurs Ms MounaGummadi and Mr. SahithGummadi — it is a fashion tech startup that lets you discover your style and delivers personalized clothing. Ms. MounaGummadi said, “Through the startup events planned in Dubai as part of the Expo 2020, we are hoping to network and grow further.”

Ms. NagaMallikaValluru and Mr. Siddhartha Malempati are the founding members of Radius EduTech, a company that is working on the idea of providing simulation boards for schools. Their Web platform allows users to pay, use, and host events, at any scale. The users can do branding, conduct business, and integrate it to their own platforms. With this, many of the listed companies in India trust the company’s OCTA Live platform for their Annual General shareholder meetings. “In the last 16 months, OCTA has hosted more than 834 AGMs of Top 400 listed companies of India. Along with this, the team has also launched Radius Exam platform that is now used for 1st round screening of thousands of prospective applicants to corporate interviews,” said Ms NagaMallika.