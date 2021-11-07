Women-operated natural skincare and haircare products firm Samarya is two

Bengaluru: The 2-year-old Bengaluru-based natural skincare and haircare products maker Samarya announced that it will continue to expand its operations while sticking to its chief objective to provide economic opportunities to women. In keeping with this objective, the firm that expanded the number of women it employs, from 20 to 100 during the pandemic, aims to employ another 100 women and also appoint 200 women distributors over the next three years.

Samarya, spearheaded by Lalitha T H, is a 100% organic and natural skin care and hair care products company that aims to deliver the best-in-class affordable products to every consumer using locally-sourced ingredients.

At Samarya every product is handmade. It is blended with natural and fresh ingredients using science as the basis. To give you the best of what nature has to offer. Being a labour-intensive business, Samarya mostly employs women.

Speaking of Samarya Naturals, Founder and CEO, Lalitha T.H. said, “The pandemic and the lockdown was an opportunity for us to support those women who needed economic support. Many of them had lost the breadwinner of the family to Covid-19. Our distributors are all women and they are spread across South India.”

Started as a one-person endeavor, as demand picked up, Lalitha had to expand and employing women was the natural thing to do. “Being a mother myself, I felt there was a lot I could do. I introduced haircare and skincare products which became popular because of their being skin-friendly and natural,” she added.

Lalitha learnt the art of making the natural products from ZestChest Institute, Mumbai, which teaches the art of making cosmetics from natural ingredients and introducing the products into the market without any animal testing.

Samarya, which has its own lab at its manufacturing facility, today boasts of 48 products in its portfolio and is working to expand the list.

It will also open 10 beauty and wellness centres to offer advice to women on maintaining their beauty through the type of food they consume.

