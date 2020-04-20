Women Warriors All Set For Lockdown 2.0

There will always be a Bigger, Better and Brighter Tomorrow with More Fun, Happiness and Family Time.

All six of us friends (Adhuna Batra, Anubha Gupta, Ritu Bajaj, Ritu Gauba, Shikha Jain and Vandana Lal) came together during the Initial lockdown to make a video directed and coordinated via zoom calls by Shikha Jain (R/o Greater Kailash 2 , New Delhi). The video was shot and edited in a mere 9 day’s time by her, she worked tirelessly day and night to edit this video at home and get it ready in time.

The video speaks about; how women in our families our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives portray a strong united front to make their families Safe, Secure & Happy, making them the real warriors of this fight.

The purpose of the video is to spread the message of positivity and happiness amongst people during this nation-wide lockdown put in effect to stop the spread of COVID-19.

By Staying At Home and Practicing Social Distancing we can do our bit towards the society and set an example for everyone in our families to fight this Pandemic with a true warrior spirit.

And also to thank all the women in our lives, the true heroes of our home, for keeping us sane during such challenging times.For being our caretaker, confidant, friend, teacher and fulfilling many more such important roles in our lives.

Doesn’t matter if you are working from home or simply doing household chores one must always stay Positive and Happy & Support Lockdown 2.0.

We would like to request all ladies to continue taking care of their loved ones with the same love and dedication and help us ..

STAY AT HOME AND STAY SAFE.