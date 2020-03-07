Women’s Day Celebration at Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

It’s time for all the ladies of the city to unwind themselves and take a cool break to feel special this Women’s Day. On this note, Inorbit Mall, Whitefield is celebrating Women’s Day celebration on 8th March 2020. The event will particularly focus on women customers and pamper them on their special day. Women will be gifted unconditional vouchers in the mall from California Burito, SSL, Chocolate Heaven, Soch to name a few as a small token of love and appreciation. The spirit of celebration will be continued with an all women musical band called The Void. The artists will put the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on 8th March 2020 (6 pm onwards) followed by dance performances.

Continuing the celebration, women can pamper their taste buds at the exorbitant food stalls by retailers who will be catering to lip smacking food items from Nuye, California Burito, Happy Singh, and Wow Momo. This gastronomical journey can be experienced on Sunday, 8th March 2020 by customers vesting the mall premises. There is something for women who love to indulge in crazy shopping spree. Inorbit mall, Whitefield will be hosting a flea market which will entail a wide variety of kurtis, handicraft items, jewellery to name a few. Other popular attractions this weekend will be the Emcee engagement, Nail Art workshop and dance workshops by external vendors.

So ladies what are you waiting for? Walk in with friends and family this Sunday to enjoy the super treatment and rejoice the essence of being a woman with foot tapping music, delicious food, fun dance, crazy shopping and more!

What- Women’s Day Celebration

Where- Inorbit Mall, Whitefield

When- 8th March 2020