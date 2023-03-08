Women’s Day Quote by Preeti Rao, Founder and CEO , Weljii

Preeti Rao – Founder & CEO, Weljii

“Women today can transform the nation socially, emotionally, economically and spiritually. They are the epicenters that connect humanity. They nurture, and are the primary care providers for their family’s health and wellbeing. Sometimes, we as ” women” do not realise our true potential. We are sensitised to believe that we need to forgo our true happiness and dreams to keep our families and society at large happy. We must not let go of our aspirations, believe in the impossible, break unconventional norms, push boundaries and set out to do something extraordinary. Because only those who do, succeed in life. Only a happy and fulfilled woman can spread more happiness and find deep satisfaction in her own existence. While on this pursuit of fulfilment, one must make a conscious effort to surround yourself with positive and uplifting people who believe in you and can become your ecosystem of support. My best wishes to all the wonderful women out there on Women’s Day. Just make sure, you make each day your day and make every moment in your life count.”