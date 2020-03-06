Women’s Day quote by Women Entrepreneurs

An inspiring woman Entrepreneur, Master Chef and Co-Founder of Koolchas Mrs. Sunila Bahl said

“In this society of preconceived notions about women entrepreneurs, at the age of 68, I believe that age and gender has no barrier especially when you have the required skills and passion to present your talent to the world and all you need is a chance to portray the same. I believe in turning dreams into reality and working hard towards achieving goals which lead to the start of Koolchas. I want to ins.ire every woman regardless of age to believe in themselves and take a step forward towards achieving their dreams.”

Mrs. Bahl is the mastermind behind running the 2 outlets of Koolchas and is personally involved in preparing all the masalas and pickles while supervising the outlets to maintain the highest level of hygiene and quality at the restaurants.

Ms. Arunima Sinha C0-Founder, ixambee said:

“In today’s world women are not only ruling the homes but also businesses and crossed all the paths of male dominated society. This Women’s Day, I urge all women to never doubt your value and power and grab every chance and opportunity in order to pursue your dreams. No matter how many times you fall or fail, but never give u, learn from your own mistakes and continuously work towards making your lives and your nation better.”

Mrs. Meenal Arora, Founder Director, Shemford Group of Schools (India’s fastest growing school chain)says, “In my opinion, besides being a human right, gender equality is imperative for women to realise their self-worth, take control of their decisions and fill the gap to access equal opportunities and resources as men. The impacts of this parity are far beyond a particular section of the society, it sways the nation as a whole. Empowering women and giving them equal standing is the need of the hour to pull off sustainable development and economic upswing. Despite these facts, no nation in the world has been able to attain 100 percent gender-equality. We constitute half of the total world’s population but our contribution to the overall wealth of the world is negligible. Our battle against gender-bias is not for letting us read and write, neither it is for the equal pay and opportunities, it is for what we deserve – equal respect, rights and stature in the society. It’s high time, we overcame the major roadblocks – the fallacies and the attitudes people hold against gender equality. The seeds of gender awareness need to be sown right from the young age of children that will make them responsible citizens with a mindset to create a nation free from discrimination. I, being an educator am committed to giving my students a childhood devoid of gender-bias and a meaningful start in that direction. As a woman, I stand strong with the empowerment of women and hence offer equal opportunities to women employees in my organisation”

Aarti Gill, Co- Founder, Oziva ( India’s first clean-label plant-based active nutrition brand)says, “The seed thought behind being an entrepreneur were sown during the IIT days. While growing up, I saw a lot of health problems faced by people could have been easily avoided, only if they just had a better lifestyle. This motivated me to start OZiva. For me the challenges I faced as an entrepreneur had nothing to do with the gender, it was similar to what every entrepreneur goes through. Today, more than 80% of our customers are women and we are working towards building the community of 10k women entrepreneurs who are living a healthy lifestyle & inspiring others to do the same thing. We believe if a women is educated about fitness and healthy lifestyle they pass on the same to the family”