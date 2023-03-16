Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program Baseline Dissemination Event: “Baseline Insights and Findings” Funded by USAID And Implemented by Pathfinder International, In Collaboration With The National Council for Women (NCW) and Program Partner BASEERA

Thursday, March 16th,2023 – In recognition of “Women’s History Month”, dedicated to empowering women and in celebration of the International Day of Women on March 8th and the Egyptian Women’s Day on March 16th, the Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program funded by USAID and implemented by Pathfinder International in cooperation with the National Council for Women (NCW) and Program implementing partner Baseera held the “Baseline Insights and Recommendations” event.

Featuring keynote speeches by H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, President of the National Council for Women (NCW), Ms. Margaret Sancho, Deputy Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt, Mr. Khaled Bassiouny General Manager, Financial Inclusion Central Bank of Egypt, and Dr. Magued Osman CEO of the Egyptian Center for Public Opinion Research, BASEERA.

USAID’s Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program is designed to engage, leverage, and partner with the private sector as well as public social service initiatives to encourage women’s participation in the workforce; generate demand for financial services; promote tailored, market-based solutions to women’s economic empowerment; and strengthen violence against women prevention and response, such that women become more economically and socially resilient.

Ms. Margaret Sancho, Deputy Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development USAID Deputy Mission stated in her speech that “At USAID, we firmly believe that sustainable development is only possible by embracing the contributions of all members of society. Equality for women is key to unlocking Egypt’s full potential. And that’s why we are always proud to partner with the Government of Egypt to build a more inclusive future for all Egyptians.”

USAID’s Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program believes in the power of informed decision-making. Developing interventions driven by the true needs of women. The baseline study presented includes data collected across three major target sectors: Ready Made Garments, Retail and Agribusiness. Speakers presented the main findings revealed by the study, challenges, recommendations, and how they reflect on the Program’s interventions.

“The Program provides a comprehensive model across objectives; to enhance the work environment for women in the private sector, expand financial inclusion, and reduce the socioeconomic impact of violence against women The results of the baseline contribute to well-planned interventions, addressing real needs.” said Dina Kafafi, Chief of Party, Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program.