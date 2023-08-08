Women’s Empowerment Makes a Difference in Today’s World

Several women are role models for others as they decide to speak up, and because of that, there have been huge improvements in the way they are treated and how their rights are respected. Now women are educated more than ever before, and this is why many of them have become entrepreneurs or have leading positions in their jobs. They continue to change the world and prove that misconceptions shouldn’t exist. Females have come a long way, but they still need to work on this to change perceptions and ensure gender equality for the girls of today and future generations. Ladies should gain control over their rights and have the same opportunities as men, but unfortunately, this still doesn’t happen everywhere, especially in developing countries. In many cases, women are still restricted by family members, are expected to stay home, are paid less and even forced to get married at a young age.

This is why empowering women should continue so that gender equality will be achieved once and for all. So, let’s look at the challenges women still encounter today.

Image source: freepik.com

The global landscape of women’s challenges

Although the world has made significant progress to respect women and offer them the same advantages as men, the reality is that they still face several disadvantages and challenges all around the world. They receive a lower salary for the same work as men and often encounter various barriers that affect their opportunities. This is especially common in developing countries, where, from the moment they are born, girls are considered less valuable than boys. And to really make you see the difference, let’s put ourselves in their shoes and imagine how our life would look like if we were a girl in the developing world.

You will probably be born into a large family, where from childhood you would have met several challenges, and even not go to school if your parents wouldn’t have enough resources to educate all kids, as they would probably choose your brothers over you to attend classes. Because you don’t know how to read and write, you will be one of the plenty of illiterate women around the world, and you will be forced to stay home and have more chores and responsibilities than your brothers. When you reach puberty, your family forces you to marry an older man, making you one of the 640 million girls that have married in their childhood.

Because you don’t have education and access to information, you get pregnant early, and in many cases, you will not be able to monitor the pregnancy, which will be painful and will give you trauma from the early stages of life. If you are lucky enough, you will bring to life a healthy baby, but now you don’t only need to support yourself but your baby as well. If you don’t find a job, or your husband doesn’t let you work, you will remain at home and be responsible for all the chores from the house for your whole life, where your efforts are very likely never to be appreciated.

We think we made you imagine what it is to be like if you were born a girl in a developing country. You are in a cycle that seems never to end, and this is why women’s empowerment is a topic that must be continually present.

Why is it important to empower girls and women?

Empowering women is essential to a good social and healthy family, country or community development. When women feel protected, listened to and fulfilled, they can reach their potential, which will bring benefits in all aspects, from having a happy life to raising healthy and cheerful children. A great part of women’s empowerment should be achieved through education, as girls that are educated from a young age can pursue meaningful careers and contribute later to a country’s economy.

How can women be empowered?

Again, the best way to make women grow as they should is to give them a chance to have a proper education. Unfortunately, even if we are in the 21st century, girls from many countries still don’t have the possibility to go to school due to the unavailability of schools nearby or reasons that include safety or parents that don’t consider education an important aspect. But the only way girls can become powerful women who can make their own decisions, say NO when needed or stand up for their rights is through education. Also, women can grow through the power of example, which is why so many exceptional female keynote speakers raise their voices, and help women realize their worth and what they are capable of. And all around the world, several powerful women have succeeded in making the world a better place for the feminine population, as they are pushing for a change in all aspects of society, from the way they are treated to the job they are offered. Together, women can support each other, raise their voices and make a difference. And if women see that other females have succeeded in life and listen to their stories and advice, they will have something to learn from, which can influence them positively.

Final words

Women’s empowerment is vital in today’s world, bringing advantages to all aspects. If females have access to education, they can examine their talents and pursue a career that will satisfy their financial and emotional needs. Society will also have much to benefit from women’s empowerment, making it develop much more. Women have learned to stand one for the other, and this is why promoting their rights is a major global movement that is continually increasing. By supporting each other, women can advance at work, reach their life goals, start that business idea they have been thinking about for a long time and achieve much more. They will also be able to help those in need far away who can’t make a difference, as they don’t have access to education or live somewhere where they can’t speak up for themselves.