Women’s Equality Day (Aug 26)

Ms. Roma Priya (Founder of Burgeon Law) – “The ideology of woman equality is to purview equal opportunity right at the inception and be part of the development process without any bias or prejudice thereto. We belong to a country that has thrived hard to avail equality for women. Any inequality not only has social implications but also economic and political implications. It is each of our responsibility to drive the change. Let’s be part of the era that is remembered for its ideology that propagates equality for women.”

Dipali Mathur Dayal (Founder & CEO, The Natturel and Kool Pvt Ltd)– “Strong women don’t compete with each other, they compete with themselves.

Over the past two decades, India has seen many women hitting the headlines. From Priyanka Chopra and P V Sindhu to Sumitra Mahajan and Arundhati Bhattacharya, many have managed to come forward and rule the male-dominating society. These women gave the true meaning to ‘World Equality Day’. No doubt, the day commemorates the day of granting the right to vote to women in the U.S, it couldn’t stop us from praising our national superwomen. In India, where women counterpart has been treated as second-class citizens from time immemorial has seen a drastic change in gender equality over the years. Today’s, women have broken the glass ceiling to dominate every industry, be it entertainment, banking, politics or business.

Talking about women entrepreneurship, India has witnessed record growth over the last few years. Many women are setting up enterprises to boost the nation’s entrepreneurial culture. Their ability to bring news ideas has reshaped the commercial landscape of India.”