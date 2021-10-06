Women’s Weekend with WICCI

Delhi Corporate Governance Council affiliated to Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) hosted it’s first-ever event- Women’s Weekend, in collaboration with Yuvaan Literature & Film Festival, Delhi Technological University, and UN Foundation’s initiative- GirlUp Chapters. The event was held on 25th-26th September 2021 and saw a participation of 3000+ students from 700+ institutes PAN-India.

The event comprised of two competitions- Women at Work; A Case Study competition in which participants worked on a live case study of a women-led not-for-profit organisation, Srujna Charitable Trust, a platform that provides livelihood opportunities to women in low-income communities- empowering them to become role models and change-makers in their families. Team Aces, IIM Shillong secured the first position followed by Team Orion, IIM Bangalore, and Team Breaking Bad, Shri Ram College of Commerce as runner-ups. The second competition was Stanza; An Article Writing Competition in which participants were required to write an article on Breast Cancer Awareness among women in India in light of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. Sanjeevani Singh, FORE School of Management secured the first position followed by Nivea Philip and Akshaya from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar as runner-ups. The articles were published on the WICCI website.

The event concluded with a keynote session by Ms. Sujata Pawar, Founder of Avni, a holistic menstrual care initiative. Ms. Pawar, an alumna of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), who is also the Founder of Publicare India, a healthcare agency working towards co-creating scientific brand campaigns, spoke about her journey as an entrepreneur and the issues faced by her while working in a male-dominated field. She also shared valuable insights on menstrual health and breaking many taboos surrounding this subject matter.

The council also launched The Pink Ribbon; We Can-cer Vive, a fundraiser aiming towards Breast Cancer Awareness, to provide financial aid to Srujna Charitable Trust and help them facilitate awareness drives and campaigns for Breast Cancer. “Breast cancer is the most common female cancer worldwide, including India, where advanced stages at diagnosis, and rising incidence and mortality rates, make it essential to understand cancer literacy in women. Barriers such as ‘low cancer awareness’, also referred to as ‘awareness deficit’ or ‘scarcity of awareness’ among women, the presence of stigma, fear, gender inequity, and reduced engagement in screening behaviors, such as breast self-examinations, contribute to high mortality rates. It is the need of the hour to initiate conversations around this as many lives can be saved in the future just by raising awareness around Breast Cancer. Awareness is Power.” says Jahnvi Sangal, State President, Delhi Corporate Governance Council, one of the youngest Office Bearers of Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) and a student at Ramanujan College, University of Delhi.