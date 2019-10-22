Wonderstruck over what to gift your close ones this Festive Season?

It’s that time of the year again when festive vibes are filled in the air. With Diwali and Bhaidooj just around the corner, we all plan to gift something unique and valuable to express our affection to our loves ones. Especially, during Bhaidooj, we all want to get the most special gift for our sibling. So, here are some safe and special gifting options to seek for the upcoming celebrations that will surely win over your friends and family.

Bluetooth Wireless Light up Headphones – for Music Enthusiast

UBON BT – 5750 is super durable ultra lightweight wireless headphones with a premium sound quality lightweight design. This headphone has a foldable compact design with 90-degree ear cups which provides extra flexibility, portability and durability. With a built in Omni (Directional microphone) to support latest technology, these headphones comes with a powerful 3.7v 360 mAh lithium battery that gives you a playtime of up to12 hrs.

This full range premium headphone can be easily connected to a laptop, tablet, phone etc as well as other audio devices via auxiliary input connector of the speaker. These headphones are the perfect gift to deliver desired satisfaction to your audiophile relatives. They can also connect an Aux cable with this Wireless headphone and groove to their favourite music.

Price – INR 1999

Available: UBON

Vingajoy zippr series twin ear buds – for the gym freaks.

Going with the latest trend of wireless ear-buds, Vingajoy has come up with a built- in high quality audio chip with a crystal crisp treble and a deep bass. Vingajoy BT-100 black twin wireless ear-buds come with a massive 10hr battery backup & also support Bluetooth v4.2 technology which makes pairing faster and connections more stable. Designed to increase usable wireless range for the best wireless earphones experience, these will be a well-worth gift for the fitness freaks and gym enthusiasts.

Price – INR 3190

Available -Vingajoy

Helmets: Safe and Stylish – For Best Cruising Experience

Mavox OX10.D2P helmet from the house of Sandhar-Amkin is an impeccably designed headgear that is sure to make your biker brother/relative really happy& safe. For all travel enthusiasts and bike riders OX10.D2P will definitely give you a joy & safe ride.

With activated carbon filters for protection from pollution and dust, UV resistant paint that maintains the premium finish; water tight interface ECE superior quality visor for wet and rainy conditions, ultra wide enhanced visor for superior field of vision, scratch resistant and compact design structure for better stability of helmets, this product will ensure a comfortable, safe and enjoyable journey for your dear ones. It is surely a technology-driven product built with passion and engineered to perfection.

Price-INR1755

Available:MAVOX – sizes 560mm (S), 580mm (L)

Full Face Helmets – For Frequent Backpackers

Styled with European Graphic design FX.22D2P is an ISI marked helmet from Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. A perfect gifting option for those who love going for long rides, it comes with superior quality visor tested under extreme road conditions.

Loaded with features like detachable ultra wide enhanced visor, activated carbon filters for protection from dust & pollution, ECE certified visor and water tight interface. FX 22 comes with UV resistant and long lasting international polyurethane paint finish. This helmet also comes with plush lycra interiors, breathable padding & superior cheek foam for better comfort. This helmet is a well-suited gift for the petrol heads.

Price-INR2295

Available: MAVOX – sizes 570 mm (M), 580 mm (L), 600 mm (XL)