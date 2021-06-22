WoodenStreet Announces Partner to Win Program, Aims to Establish 100+ Stores & reach revenues of 500 Cr in 2 years

The Pandemic has really created a void of opportunities in the country, and to help with that, WoodenStreet has stepped up to ignite the entrepreneurial fire among the budding professionals by launching a franchise expansion program, “Partner to Win”.

WoodenStreet, has always thrived to bring the best products to their consumers, and with this initiative, the aim is to target the less explored tier 2 and tier 3 markets and create the biggest omni-channel network the country has witnessed. With 35+ stores already functioning in all the metro cities, the plan is to expand its presence with more than 100+ tech-enabled stores in a matter of 24-36 months. If there is anything that we have learned in the past 2 years, it is that technology is humankind’s chance of survival and this initiative makes WoodenStreet one of the very few brands to introduce smart furniture stores.

“We have always believed that every situation serves as an opportunity and looking at the digital revolution that our country is going through,we aim to reach out to the masses, and provide all the business enthusiasts a steady path to walk on. All the franchisers will be earning a handsome 18-20% commission on both offline and online stores.”, said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet. He goes on to explain how emerging aligned businesses & budding entrepreneurs will be able to earn their share of profit with the investment of rupees 10-15lac only and that too with 100% ROI (return on investment). This can help a franchiser easily generate a revenue of 20-25 lac per month in tier 2 & tier 3 cities. He also states that since the stores will be smart and tech-enabled, the company will also provide training to their new Partners to ensure that they can make the most out of the opportunity at hand.

The program presents a golden opportunity for both budding entrepreneurs and the company as these new stores will be Exclusive Franchises, which makes it more enticing and profitable for the partners. The company plans to reach revenues of 500 Cr in next 24 months, via this expansion and targets to create a minimum of 500 employment opportunities. The possibilities with such a great program are endless.

This initiative adds a promising feather to WoodenStreet’s hat in the industry as well as brings a new opportunity for the society. The brand is going extremely well, with over 10mn happy clients over the past 6 years. For all we know, this Partner to Win program by WoodenStreet is really something to look forward to.