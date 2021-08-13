WoodenStreet to expand in tier 2 Cities with an investment of ₹8-10 Cr in Next 12 Months

After making a mark of its name and quality in metropolitan capitals, WoodenStreet has planned to expand its physical presence in tier 2 cities, where the company has gained great exposure through online sales during the pandemic. To keep the momentum going, the brand has announced to expand its physical presence in tier 2 cities with an investment of a whopping ₹8-10Cr.

The uncertain times of the pandemic have been rewarding for the presence of WoodenStreet. 30% of clients that the brand served in the lockdown came from tier 2 cities, which has motivated the brand to invest & expand. The plan is to open 20+ stores spread across 10+ tier 2 cities in the upcoming 12 months. The area for each of these experience stores will be spread across 2500-3000 sq. ft. so that there is enough space to give the consumer an experience without compromising the COVID guidelines.

The brand is all set to inaugurate 4 new smart stores in cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ranchi & Nagpur, respectively. These stores will be technologically advanced, bringing virtual reality to the stores, which will enable the consumers to visualize their homes while they shop for their furniture. With this expansion, the brand aims to generate 100+ job opportunities for the citizens.

Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO WoodenStreet expressed his vision and details about the expansion, “The tier 2 city market has been the backbone of the industry. So far, our experience in cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Agartala & Kochi has been nothing short of amazing. We have designed an exclusive range of products that are highly in-demand in the tier 2 cities & we believe our customers from these parts of the country will love what we have in store”.

So far, the brand has outshined every competitor in the field, and with this expansion, they might double their presence in the country. People interested in joining hands with the brand can reach out to them as all of these stores will be a mix of both franchise and company-owned stores. The expansion initiative looks very promising and is surely going to bring good for WoodenStreet.