Woods At Sasan launches India’s first Sattvic Meal Plan to strengthen itself as a Nutritional Retreat

New Delhi, 7th April 2022: Woods At Sasan, the country’s first biophilic and sustainable wellness luxury retreat, has innovated a sattvic nutritional meal plan making it India’s 1st nutritional retreat based on sattvic principles.

In the post-Covid era, with health as the prime focus, the Sattvic Meal Plan draws from ancient Ayurvedic principles of ‘the right food and the right lifestyle’ to present an innovative and structured nutritional meal plan that is complemented by the experiences of a mindful stay at the retreat – natural immersions and outdoor escapes with a team of naturalists, and best-in-class wellbeing programming at SOM, their holistic wellbeing center.

Boldly breaking from conventional 3-meals-a-day buffet plans in vogue in the hospitality sector, the pioneering Sattvic Meal Plan offers a carefully curated, 5 balanced meals a day plan that’s positioned around the natural circadian rhythms of the body – food served when your body needs it. Wholesome, bountiful and life-enhancing, each dish on the plant-based Sattvic Meal Plan is made from fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and organic produce, with a majority of it grown in-house in their Edible Garden. Working on the Sattvic idea that the act of eating is not just what you eat but how you eat, the plan offers Pre-breakfast Juices, a Nutritional Breakfast, the Celebratory Slow Lunch, a Som Sundowner and the immersive Silent Dinner, all perfectly cooked and ideally portioned.

“At Woods At Sasan, the flagship retreat of 1000 Island Hotels & Resorts, we innovate products and services that further our idea of a sustainable wellbeing lifestyle. With this in mind, we made a conscious decision to shift from a resort to a wellbeing retreat. During this transition, we realised the need for a comprehensive nutritional plan that aligns with our philosophy of holistic well-being, and that’s how the Sattvic Meal Plan evolved – as a healthy and experiential meal plan that’s offered during the full length of your stay. Developed over the past year with inputs from nutritionists and subject experts, The Sattvic Meal Plan approaches wellbeing from a holistic point of view,” says Mr. Maulik Bhagat, Founder, Woods At Sasan.

Blending the best of traditional nutritional knowledge with modern culinary techniques the Sattvic Meal Plan at Woods At Sasan follows 4 core principles – living and wholesome food, mindful food choices that are light on seasoning, a multi-sensorial experience of eating, and meals prepared and served in accordance with the circadian rhythm. Together, they form a powerfully energising and healthful diet that elevates the body and mind to a state of calm and balanced clarity. A sattvic lifestyle promotes food habits that are pure, essential, natural, energy-giving, conscious, honest, and wise. Every dish is prepared with living, fresh, and organic ingredients that are ethically bought and wholesome providing high vital energy. These plant-based meals include the use of good fats and natural oils to ensure dishes prepared are tasty yet healthy.

Woods At Sasan, situated on the fringe of the Sasan Gir forest, offers us a holistic approach to wellbeing that considers physical, mental, spiritual and environmental wellbeing. With the launch of the Sattvic Meal Plan, the team has achieved yet another milestone in their quest for a slow, sustainable and design-led wellbeing lifestyle.